On behalf of Valleys Innovation Council, thank you for the recent editorial series published Dec. 15-17, highlighting the “Startup Ecosystem Rankings Report 2019.” Having a vibrant startup ecosystem has become a critical component of regional economic development strategy within the U.S. and around the globe, complementing traditional economic development efforts. Enhancing and sustaining a supportive ecosystem for technology startups within Region 2 of Virginia is a primary mission of Valleys Innovation Council.
Achieving a strong startup ecosystem in our region is akin to the existential question posed by Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “To be or not to be, that is the question.” “To be” a regional technology hub of excellence, the region must act intentionally and cohesively to leverage its translational research capacity, build an entrepreneurial culture supportive of founders and innovators, improve access to capital and develop and attract a skilled managerial and technical workforce.
A recent report issued by the Brookings Institute and the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation should be required reading for regional leaders in business, government, academia and anyone interested in growing our technology economy. The Brookings report raises an alarm bell we should all heed. The report confirms the accelerating economic division between a handful of major U.S. metro areas and the rest of the country. The study found that just five US cities — Boston, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle — accounted for more than 90% of all US innovation sector growth between 2005 and 2017. These five cities now serve as home for 22.8% of all US innovation jobs. The report further found that about one-third of such innovation jobs reside in just sixteen U.S. counties and that more than half are in only forty-one counties in the entire country. To put this in perspective, there are 3,242 counties in the U.S. and just forty-one independent cities.
Why does this matter? The concentration of the innovation sector in a relatively few places in the U.S. is creating a large divergence in economic prosperity. These top forty-one counties now have a gravitational force that is pulling talent and funding from heartland places such as Southwest Virginia. For example, our region’s colleges and universities issue approximately 5,400 STEM degrees annually (see https://www.valleysinnovation.org/talent-dashboard/). The majority of this talent leaves the region to find employment in places such as Boston, San Francisco, and the Research Triangle because that’s where high wage, STEM jobs exist in greater abundance. Based on recent research conducted by the Pew Foundation, the average U.S. wage for a person holding a 4-year STEM degree is approximately $81,000 annually. As a point of comparison, the median income in our region is $41,152 .
Furthermore, venture capital investing, which fuels innovation commercialization, is equally concentrated. In 2018, total venture capital investment in the U.S. was $130.8 billion. California ($77.3 billion), Massachusetts ($11.9 billion), New York ($14.3 billion), Washington ($2.9 billion), Texas ($2.8 billion) and North Carolina ($2.6 billion) received about 85% of this total VC investment. Virginia companies received $742 million by comparison, ranking the state 16th overall in the U.S. with about .57% of the annual total.
This concentration of venture capital investment has been ongoing for years, compounding the widening gap in our innovation economy in the U.S. A 2016 study conducted by Richard Florida et al found that 20 metro areas in the U.S. (out of 366 total) received more than 88% of all venture capital investment. This level of funding disparity creates a further gravitational force and competitive advantage for these 20 metro areas. Willie Sutton, the infamous bank robber philosopher advised, “Go where the money is … and go there often.” This principle is well understood by serial entrepreneurs, management teams and technical workers seeking opportunities to commercialize innovations.
Despite the venture capital concentration findings, Florida’s study offers hope for smaller places that surround research universities and enterprises such as our region. We are fortunate to have Virginia Tech, the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and Liberty University’s Center for Advanced Engineering and Research. Translational research conducted on leading edge technologies can generate significant startup activity and attract venture capital. Valleys Innovation Council believes that by focusing on growing our region’s translational research capabilities, coupled with developing a strong, fully resourced startup ecosystem, we can become a beacon for heartland communities that want to participate in tech-based economic development.
The continuing concentration of talent and funding in a relatively few U.S. tech centers is bad public policy and will only serve to widen the social, economic and political divides facing our country. Failure to undertake measures to countervail the immense gravitational pull of places such as Boston, San Francisco, Seattle et al, will result in the creation of economic black holes that continually attract talent and investment capital from the rest of the country. The Brookings Institute report calls for federal intervention in the form of a 10-year, $100 billion competitive initiative that would invest in 8-10 “heartland” innovation regions. While one can debate the practicality of such a governmental initiative, it does recognize that state and local resources alone are probably insufficient. It can further be argued that market forces alone are not likely to reverse the prosperity divide between major tech centers and places such as Southwest Virginia.
Make no mistake, regions such as ours are in an economic dogfight to compete for innovation jobs, talent and investment. What can we do to improve our competitiveness? The second part of this series next week will provide an overview of the essential elements of a “startup ecosystem” and why having such an ecosystem is an imperative for economic prosperity.
