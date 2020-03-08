By Greg Feldmann
Feldmann is executive director and CEO of the Valleys Innovation Council.
Second of three parts.
The Roanoke Times Dec. 15 editorial cited the “Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2019” prepared by Startup Genome. The editorial nicely explained why this report is relevant for our region. The report ranks the leading technology startup ecosystems in the world based on tracking over 200 qualitative and quantitative metrics. Collectively, these top ecosystems created $2.8 trillion in value between 2016 and 2018. This value creation is on par with a G7 economy and greater than the total GDP of the United Kingdom.
In addition to the $2.8 trillion in value driven by global startups, tech-based companies now dominate the list of the ten largest companies in the world. In 2008, only Microsoft made the list at number seven. By 2018, seven of the top ten global companies were technology companies, including Apple (#1), Google (#2), Microsoft (#3), Amazon (#4), Facebook (#5), Tencent (#6) and Alibaba (#8).
Clearly, there is an economic transition occurring. Tech sectors are dominating value and job creation across the world. A question facing regions like ours is whether we too can share in the prosperity that comes with having a vibrant, technology startup community. Or is tech-based economic prosperity going to be the sole domain of places like Silicon Valley?
On this question the report offers hope for places that act intentionally to leverage local assets in a way that allows them to create a “hub of excellence”. Five new US markets were added to the list of top 30 startup ecosystems in the 2019 report: Washington D.C., San Diego, Atlanta, Miami and Boulder-Denver. While all these metro areas are substantially larger that our region, the fact that new places are moving onto the list suggests that it is possible to alter our economic trajectory.
But what comprises this biosystem called a “startup ecosystem”? The World Economic Forum cites seven elements necessary for a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem:
1. Having the right culture that tolerates risk and failure, encourages research, celebrates innovation, and offers a highly supportive environment for entrepreneurs.
2. Strong support mechanisms that include mentors and advisors, incubators and accelerators, peer networks, and professional services.
3. Access to a full spectrum of entrepreneurial funding and finance including grants, seed funding and later stage equity-based venture financing.
4. Talent and workforce availability — managerial, technical, etc. in both quantity and quality are needed.
5. Ready access to markets, both local and global.
6. Availability of high-quality education and training at pre-university, university and entrepreneur-specific training levels.
7. Favorable regulatory environment and infrastructure including business friendly legislative policies, taxation incentives, good transportation, telecommunications and basic infrastructure.
The good news is that all of these ecosystem elements are addressable by any region willing to leverage its strengths and address gap areas.
“The Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2019” defines an ecosystem around the concept of a shared pool of resources, generally located within a 60-mile radius around a center point in a given region, and with a few exceptions, based on a local reality. The report further states, “No small ecosystem can perform well and compete with places like Silicon Valley … across the board. But what they can do is be a hub of excellence in specific startup sub-sectors and use that advantage to build spillover effects that improve the ecosystem and the economy as a whole.” This statement suggests that our region must leverage its unique startup sub-sectors (e.g., perhaps in advanced manufacturing and robotics, life science & healthcare, agtech, blockchain, and cybersecurity) in order to successfully participate in the innovation economy. The fastest growing technology sub-sectors, as measured by early stage funding over the last five years include advanced manufacturing and robotics (108%), blockchain (102%), agtech and new food (89%), and Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics (65%). Again, some good news here is that we have significant assets and activity in each of these sub-sectors within our region.
Steve Blank, a renowned Silicon Valley entrepreneur and author of The Startup Owner’s Manual, defines a startup as a “temporary organization in search of a repeatable and scalable business model.”
There are four key stages in a startup’s lifecycle that must be achieved before it can reach long term sustainability: discovery, validation, efficiency and scale.
Discovery means confirming a large market problem and a novel, effective solution.
Validation entails undertaking deep customer discovery to ascertain that there is a deep market opportunity in need of the solution.
Achieving efficiency means optimizing the business model, sales cycle process, internal company culture and financing plans to be ready to scale.
Scaling relates to aggressively driving sales growth and organizational capacity. A strong startup ecosystem has to be supportive of founders through each of these stages.
Our region has witnessed the growth of entrepreneurial networking, startup acceleration programming and mentoring support in recent years thanks to a variety of public and private efforts.
Valleys Innovation Council is committed to partnering with tech entrepreneurs, business, government and academia in the region and across the state to further enhance the startup ecosystem in our region.
Part 3 in the series next Sunday will discuss why this is important and some initiatives already underway that will boost the region’s status as a place where technology startups and entrepreneurs can thrive.
