By John Eustis and David Perry
Eustis is the executive director of the New River Land Trust in Blacksburg. Perry is the executive director of the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy in Roanoke.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, unprecedented numbers of people are outdoors taking in the invigorating spring warmth, breezes, smells and the blooming of flowers and opening leaves. It makes sense that while other outlets for physical and emotional health such as community centers, pools, gyms, local sports leagues have suspended operations people are escaping the isolation of working at home and social distancing restrictions by getting outside.
We are fortunate to live in a region which is largely rural in character with open spaces and beautiful natural places to explore. It is not unusual to see people out recreating across the region. At the same time, in recent years places like the Cascades National Recreation Trail in Giles County and the McAfee’s Knob and Dragon’s Tooth sections of the Appalachian Trail in Roanoke County can be overcrowded on weekends and holidays. Now during the COVID-19 pandemic traffic has increased at many of the region’s outdoors destinations. The numbers of people outdoors are great to see, but it has also been reason for concern and understandably some popular spots have been closed because of the risks of coronavirus transmission.
The pressure on outdoor resources during crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic and from growth and development highlights the need for investment in public open spaces of varying sizes and characters across our region. We need more places that serve to invigorate and inspire during normal times and even more so during times of crisis. With things slowed down and people using the extra time to breathe in our clean Appalachian Mountain air, it is a moment to energize proactive efforts to conserve the natural and cultural resources that make our region a place where residents and visitors alike want to get outside.
As the General Assembly meets in Richmond this week to consider Gov. Northam’s proposed amendments to the state budget, we ask that our elected officials keep in mind the importance of our natural spaces and outdoor recreation areas. And as Congress debates fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has provided outdoor facilities such as the Field of Dreams in Craig County, we ask that our senators and representatives in Washington also keep the preservation and expansion of America’s natural and recreational areas near and dear.
The Blue Ridge Land Conservancy and the New River Land Trust are both nonprofit conservation groups that have been working for decades to promote conservation of natural and cultural resources in Southwest Virginia. Several of their projects such as Carvins Cove in Roanoke County and Brush Mountain in Montgomery County are focused on public trails and access to natural areas. These efforts have been valuable in balancing the growth and development occurring in the region with conservation of special places. For more information, visit brlcva.org or newriverlandtrust.org.
