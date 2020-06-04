By Pete Eshelman
Eshelman is the director of outdoor branding for the Roanoke Regional Partnership.
A quote attributed to Albert Einstein points the way to recovery for the Roanoke region, “In the midst of every crisis lies great opportunity.” COVID-19 has created the greatest economic and health crisis of our time.
So where is the great opportunity? Look around. In our mountains, greenways, waterways and trails lies the opportunity for the Roanoke region to gain momentum in economic recovery.
Every state that issued shelter-in-place orders considered outdoor exercise an essential activity. When the outdoors means so much to people’s health and wellbeing, the Roanoke region never has been better positioned for success.
A May 15 story in the New York Times, “The New Get Out Push,” indicates the outdoors is becoming more important than ever: “As more virus research has emerged, however, the outdoors has begun to look safer. One study of 1,245 coronavirus cases across China found that only two came from outdoor transmission.” Something else is making the outdoors the place to be. People are tired of staying inside.
A little more than 10 years ago, RoanokeOutside.com launched. Since then, events such as the Blue Ridge Marathon, Go Cross cyclocross race, GO Fest, and designations such as a bicycle friendly city (American League of Bicyclists) and silver level ride center (International Mountain Biking Association) have created a global narrative as a region rich in outdoor assets and activity.
It’s not surprising that in recent weeks, RoanokeOutside.com has seen up to a 1,000 % increase in page views; usage of trails, parks, open spaces, and rivers in our region has increased 50 to 200 percent. The Roanoke region is on to something and our outdoor culture is catching the eye of a new type of employee: the remote worker.
As work habits and the traditional office culture change, employees will have flexibility to choose where they live: Twitter employees will have the option to work remotely on a full-time basis and 60 percent said they would take up the offer; Facebook is moving up to 50% of its 45,000+ workforce to permanent remote working within the next 5-10 years; Shopify announced a permanent change to their policy which now allows employees to work from home forever. A recent Harris Poll survey shows nearly one-third of Americans are considering moving to a less densely populated area because of COVID-19. Roanoke offers them the perfect place to land.
The Roanoke region is already gaining momentum as a home base for remote workers per a March 9, 2020, Roanoke Times story. This new normal may accelerate that momentum, help mitigate slow population growth, bring new consumer spending, raise real estate values, and increase our visibility as a desirable place to live.
Changing work habits and ever-growing need to get outside is fueling the local outdoor industry as well. Nationally, this $887 billion dollar a year industry employs 1 out of 20 people in the United States. In the Roanoke region, 31 new outdoor business have opened their doors and employment has grown 21 percent since 2010 while the same sector only grew 3.9 percent in Virginia and 14.5 percent nationally. Bill Gurley with San Francisco-based Benchmark Capital, an early investor in E-bay and Uber, predicts one of the biggest winners during the coronavirus pandemic will be companies in the outdoor space.
In recent weeks, local bike shops are seeing an unprecedented surge in first-time cyclists, families, and seniors. Outdoor retail and services have a phenomenal opportunity here. The same for outdoor equipment manufacturers and complementary industries such as healthy foods that gain from a location that echoes their brand values.
The Roanoke region is ready thanks to the work of the last decade to capitalize on the region’s global visibility as an outdoorsy place that can draw remote workers, businesses, young talent, and tourists.
With the U.S. population projected to increase by 79 million people by 2060, what will the sustainable, pandemic-ready region look like? Crowded streets, long commutes, stressed infrastructure, poor air quality, and prohibitive cost of living? Or scenic greenways, hassle-free commutes, open space, clean air, miles of trails and river, and affordable housing coupled with government and business leaders that incorporate post-pandemic thinking and planning.
Now is the time to invest even more in what people will value going forward. Sounds like an opportunity.
