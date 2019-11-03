By Mike Ellerbrock
Ellerbrock is director of the Center for Economic Education at Virginia Tech, vicariate deacon for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, and appointed member of the Virginia Governor’s Council on Environmental Justice.
After surviving hell on earth in which six million of his Jewish sisters and brothers perished, Elie Wiesel said that the next darkest days of his life occurred when he learned that many of the German officers who ran the death camps had graduate degrees, studied Kant and Goethe, attended church on Sundays, and played tenderly with their pets. It took Wiesel much struggle to understand how cultured and urbane Germans could rationally separate ethics from knowledge.
After losing his parents and younger sister in Auschwitz and Buchenwald when he was 16 years old, Wiesel miraculously survived and lived the rest of his long life testifying to the horrors of the Nazi holocaust and humanity’s penchant for genocide, quietly shouting: “Never again!” Yet, Cambodia. Yugoslavia. Rwanda.
Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986, Wiesel gave his all as a humanitarian activist — “How else would I live with myself?” — writing 40 books (including Night), lecturing around the world, and teaching at Boston University for four decades, always declaring — “I am a teacher!”
His answer finally surfaced: memory.
When a people or nation lose sight of its origins, evil can flourish and good people can descend into unspeakable barbarity. Fearless of repercussions, Hitler reportedly told his Wehrmacht officers one week before Germany invaded Poland: “Who remembers the Armenians?” If no one remembers, no one cares.
In the midst of the torture and squalor in the camps, Wiesel’s family told fellow victims to write down and bury everything they could remember so that the world would know. After the war, Jewish documents and victims’ testimonials were unearthed in the camps by liberating troops, including my parents. Wiesel frequently proclaimed a Hasidic proverb: “Forgetfulness leads to exile, memory to redemption.”
In Witness (2018), Wiesel laments: “When real madness sweeps a nation, the leaders hide behind their fortified walls, they do not take responsibility, and people get hurt. Moral amnesia as invitation to murder.” Wiesel urged his students to remember what they learn, for it will make them more, not less, human.
After our horrific Civil War (a supreme oxymoron), Abraham Lincoln called the Union back to its roots: “The mystic chord of memory swells when touched, as it always is, by the better angels of our nature!” In each of us, the better angels of our nature remind us — when we listen — that our sacred country was settled and built by Native Americans and hopeful immigrants who love this grand land … ironically two of the most marginalized groups in America today.
Native Americans teach us to live in harmony with nature, with a spirit of humble wisdom. Brave immigrants sought religious freedom, with a spirit of pioneering courage. Tragically, conflict soon arose when fear of “the other” sparked mistrust, suspicion and violence, culminating in the darkest chapter of slavery driving the economy on our fertile soil.
In our own brief lifetime we are causing, witnessing, experiencing and coping with the effects of accelerating anthropocentric climate change and dramatic loss of biodiversity. We cannot blame the first Americans. They lived and continue to live humble lives tied to the earth. Articulated by St. Thomas Aquinas, the etymology of humility is humus: to be grounded in the earth. Shall we remember?
In addition to the millions of immigrants who come to our shores, many more never get the chance. Like Anne Frank, Etty Hillesum was a brilliant Jewish teenager who perished in the Nazi death camps. Etty kept a hidden journal in which she absolves Yahweh/God/Allah from blame:
“Alas, there doesn’t seem to be much You Yourself can do about our circumstances, about our lives. Neither do I hold You responsible. You cannot help us, but we must help You and defend Your dwelling place inside us to the last” (Etty: The Letters and Diaries of Etty Hillesum, 2002).
Remarkable wisdom from a teenager about to die.
Alas, in 2016 Wiesel died brokenhearted: “Society has not changed. Nothing has been learned.” Is that true?
Much angst permeates American discourse these days. Why the bitter divisiveness? Elie and Etty testify that we have forgotten that we are earthen vessels housing the divine.
Our better angels remind us — when we listen — that God dwells inside each of us. Living tabernacles, we are Arks of the Covenant. Hindus bow and greet each other with: “Namaste,” which means: “I bow to the divine in you!”
A fractured people, we are dismembered. Will we let America’s better angels touch our mystic memory, re-membering the unified nation we once modeled to the world?
