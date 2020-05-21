By Mike Ellerbrock
Ellerbrock is director of the Center for Economic Education at Virginia Tech, vicariate deacon for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, and appointed member of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice.
If a picture is worth a thousand words, the photo above may be worth 5,000. Returning to campus from conducting a workshop on Environmental Justice, I stopped and took the picture of a flea market along a rural Virginia highway.
To juxtapose the Confederate flag between banners honoring a Native American and Our Lady of Guadalupe speaks volumes about the polarized world in which we currently live. The faded American flag above and bent Welcome sign beside also seemed subtly ironic.
The famous image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patron Saint of Mexico, is a major reason, perhaps the major reason, why Mexico today is an overwhelmingly Catholic Christian country. Soon after the Blessed Virgin Mary allegedly appeared four times in 1531 on rural Tepevac Hill to illiterate Aztec peasant Juan Diego, imprinting her image to this day inside his cloak made of cactus fiber, 5-10 million native Mexicans converted to the faith, standing up to the oppressive Spanish Conquistadors. Why?
To many believers, the image is miraculous with religious, social, and political symbols. Mary stands in front of and superior to the natives’ sun god, with her feet upon the moon god and the devilish snake. Dark-skinned and speaking Diego’s native Nahuatl tongue, Mary is surrounded by the stars of heaven, wearing a southern cross necklace, and possibly pregnant.
Most significantly, Mary’s face is Mestiza — a young girl of multiple races proclaiming God’s love of all humanity and praying for the clashing cultures to live and love in peace. It worked. A unifying model of cultural diversity and feminine leadership, Mary speaks for marginalized people.
If she spoke to us today, Mary might challenge our fear of migration. She, too, fled persecution from Israel to Egypt to protect her infant Son.
Likewise, MIT professors Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee, married co-recipients of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, explore myths and realities about immigration in Good Economics for Hard Times (2019). Their analysis is consistent with the United Nations’ International Migration Report 2017 and the prestigious National Academy of Sciences’ The Economic and Fiscal Consequences of Immigration (2017).
Myth: countries are being deluged with immigrants. Reality: since 1960, the annual percentage of international migrants in the world population is around three percent, rising significantly from 2.5 to 3.4 percent in the last three years. Annual migration into Europe’s population is less than one-half of one percent.
Myth: historically, the U.S. has the most immigrants. Reality: yes and no. In our total population, we have the highest number of immigrants (49.8 million), yet a relatively small overall percentage (15).
Myth: we are swamped with illegal immigrants. Reality: of our population’s 15 percent, one-fifth are illegal.
Myth: most migrants are young men. Reality: most are women with families, like Mary.
Myth: people migrate primarily in search of better jobs. Reality: most migrants follow friends (Miami Cubans) while fleeing violence (Latin America, Nepal), natural disasters (Iceland), or war (Finland). Even within countries, few citizens seek to escape poverty by moving from rural to urban centers (Bangladesh, India, Greece).
Myth: in-migration drives down local wages. Reality: natives’ wages seldom fall; more frequently their wages rise, for several reasons. Immigrants usually spend their earnings locally. Conversely, if migrants commute to work across national boundaries, yet live and spend their money at home, they cause a net outflow (Czech Republic workers in German border towns). Migrants’ labor often complements natives’ skills, enabling existing employees to seek occupational upgrading (Denmark, U.S. in 19th and 20th centuries) and employers to reorganize, upgrade technology, adopt sophisticated production practices (California agriculture in 1960s), develop improved communications systems, and offer child care for women.
Myth: at least one country suffers. Reality: both countries usually experience positive net benefits. Remittances sent back home significantly help alleviate poverty. Host countries can benefit significantly. Of the Fortune 500 American companies, 43 percent were founded or co-founded by immigrants or their children, including Henry Ford (Ireland), Steve Jobs (Syria), Sergey Brin (Russia), Jeff Bezos (Cuban stepfather).
In sum, Banerjee and Duflo conclude that “there is no [credible] evidence low-skilled migration to rich countries drives wages and employment down for the natives. Most of the time, migration comes at no economic cost to the native population.”
An American flag, Welcome sign, Native American, and Our Lady of Guadalupe — solemnly declared by four popes to be Mother of the Americas, illustrate the richness of the American mosaic. We are diverse, enlightened, gregarious, just, optimistic, resilient, eclectic, warm, welcoming, and united. The other flag depresses my soul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.