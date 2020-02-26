Eisman wrote about Virginia politics for 37 years at the Richmond Times-Dispatch and the Norfolk Virginian Pilot, then worked on democracy issues at Common Cause in Washington. Now retired, he lives in Surf City, North Carolina.
On the cusp of Super Tuesday, when Democrats in mega states like California and Texas, plus swing states like North Carolina, Minnesota, and (yes) Virginia are set to vote, it may already be too late to stop Bernie Sanders.
The angry senator from peace-loving Vermont is the only candidate with any momentum after the initial contests and the only one other than Mike Bloomberg with the resources needed to fight Super Tuesday’s coast-to-coast battle. He’s positioned to finish a strong second to Joe Biden in South Carolina on Saturday and might even win there too.
Sanders has the kind of dedicated, often fanatical corps of supporters that carried Donald Trump to the Republican nomination in 2016. Unable to coalesce around Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, or John Kasich after Jeb Bush proved a colossal flop, traditional Republicans converted to Trumpism.
Establishment Democrats are less likely to march in lockstep with Sanders than Republicans did with Trump, but unless they unite, quickly, around an alternative candidate Sanders will match Trump’s glide to the nomination.
So what are moderates like Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, and freshman Reps Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger, and Jennifer Wexton — all of whom must recoil at the prospect of a self-described Socialist at the top of their ticket — to do?
Their best hope to beat Trump, hold the House, and have a shot at taking the Senate may be Elizabeth Warren.
Warren is the best Sanders alternative because her closeness to Bernie on the issues gives her a realistic chance to win over his supporters after the current contest. Democrats need every vote they can muster to beat Trump and some Bernie bros already are threatening to stay home in November if Sanders is denied the nomination.
Warren also has the energy and smarts to build a coalition that also includes moderates now split among Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobachar, Bloomberg, and Tom Steyer. She has been pitching herself as a unifier for weeks.
Let’s review the other contenders. Biden’s time has passed; everybody likes Joe, but he’s an old man looking backwards, to an era when he could enjoy a drink with the likes of Strom Thurmond and then wage a gentlemanly battle on the Senate floor. Democrats do best when they call on voters to look forward — JFK, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
Buttigieg’s time may not quite have arrived. He’s young, energetic, and brainy but is the mayoralty of a small, Rust Belt city like South Bend really preparation for the presidency? And while the enormous progress of the gay rights movement over recent years has put him in position to make history, Mayor Pete doesn’t seem to be connecting with African-American and young voters the Democrats must have to win. Unfortunately, his nomination also would be a jolt of energy to Trump’s base of evangelicals and white, working class voters.
As for the others, Klobuchar’s gender is a plus and she has an impressive record of success along with Midwestern grit, but it’s hard to see her going toe-to-toe with Trump in debates. Bloomberg’s money is buying a lot of ads and exposure but it will never win over Bernie’s base and many moderates, both of which are critical. His dismal performance in the Nevada debate also was a huge red flag. And Steyer? Bless his heart for sounding the climate alarm but unfortunately that’s not an issue that’s going to swing this election.
Of course, Warren has important liabilities. Her flip on Medicare-For-All damaged her among progressives, though it probably will serve her well long term if she can win the nomination. Her sharp mind, confidence bordering on arrogance, and fighting spirit will bring out the sexism among men who might support a less assertive woman. A perceptive old friend whose business takes him through the nation’s heartland warns me that she’s “tooooo far out there” for those voters.
Still, her performance in the Nevada debate is ample evidence that Warren would not be cowed by Trump or anyone else. In a general election contest where turnout will be critical, her nomination would energize women, a critical constituency for the Dems, and her intellect and energy might win over Bernie’s young, mad-as-Hell brigades, along with African-Americans and the moderate Democrats who gained a majority in the House in 2018. On balance, Democrats who want to win and don’t think Bernie is the man for the job would do well to gravitate to her.
