By Terry Durkin
Durkin is vice president of public policy for the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.
I would be remiss if I didn’t begin this article by mentioning how difficult the COVID-19 outbreak has been on our local economy, even with only one known active case in our area at the time of this writing. Small businesses are bearing the brunt of new social distancing directives, with restaurants being particularly affected. We at the Roanoke Regional Chamber are hopeful that these measures will work to “flatten the curve” so that our area can return to business as usual and lessen the adverse economic effect this virus is having on our community.
With that being said, the Virginia General Assembly recently adjourned an historic legislative session and although most eyes are on the COVID-19 outbreak, it is still worth providing a brief recap on how select legislation passed this session may impact our business community.
New leadership usually comes with some degree of uncertainty, and the shift of political power toward northern Virginia lent some credibility to these concerns. Of particular concern to a majority of our members were efforts to end Virginia’s standing as a right-to-work state. Legislation seeking to compel employee union membership in businesses or industries utilizing union labor failed this session in the House Committee on Appropriations, and a similar Senate effort failed as well. Your Chamber public policy team successfully helped defeat these measures. These outcomes were positive ones, but legislation that could adversely affect business owners and their employees still gained ground in the General Assembly.
A significant minimum wage increase passed the General Assembly that would raise the minimum hourly wage over 60 percent to $12 dollars per hour by year 2023 if signed by the governor, with the potential for even greater increases after year 2024. Small businesses would be hardest hit by this measure, as many operate on thin profit margins and will likely respond by reducing employee hours, increasing product/service prices, or both. A study to research the effect of implementing a regional minimum wage designed to take into account differing costs of living throughout the Commonwealth was included in the measure and could yield important data on these regional effects.
A bill that passed the General Assembly would authorize local governing bodies throughout Virginia to engage in collective bargaining agreements with their employees, which could be very costly to area businesses and residents. The Commission on Local Government estimates that the City of Roanoke, for example, could be on the hook for an additional $28 million dollar price tag if collective bargaining were adopted by the city. This predicted 36 percent increase in public employee salary would come at a cost to city residents and business owners, as they will have to deal with cuts to city services, an increase in taxes, or all of the above.
These are but a few examples of concerning initiatives advanced this session. Even though session has brought its share of unfavorable results, our business community was able to secure some important victories for Chamber-supported local priorities. A measure that authorizes bond issuances for the purpose of jumpstarting I-81 improvement projects passed the General Assembly, putting us on track to have a large number of projects completed by year 2028. Another initiative to provide incentives for airlines to expand flight service to and from Virginia airports saw success this session. Carried locally in the General Assembly by Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, and Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, this legislation and corresponding budget item will provide another tool for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport to entice air carriers to connect our region with new markets nationwide. Additionally, legislation seeking to create the new Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA) received a favorable vote in the General Assembly and is expected to be signed by Gov. Northam. VIPA will combine the Center for Innovative Technology and the Virginia Research Investment Committee to bring much needed efficiency for how the Commonwealth provides incentives to start ups and other home-grown ventures seeking to operate in Virginia.
As we conclude our advocacy efforts in Richmond post-session, the Roanoke Regional Chamber is already looking ahead to next year on how to help solve present and potential future challenges facing our business community in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. In the meantime, our public policy team will be vigorous advocates for local policies that provide a positive impact for our region’s businesses, their employees, and consumers.
Stay safe and stay healthy.
