By Rita Dunaway
Dunaway is an attorney in Harrisonburg and the author of “Restoring America’s Soul: Advancing Timeless Conservative Principles in a Wayward Culture.”
Del. David Bulova (D-Fairfax) is looking to repeal a Virginia law that makes private school an option for low-income families.
House Bill 521, currently pending in the Virginia House of Delegates, would repeal the Education Improvement Scholarship Tax Credit Program (EISTCP). The title is complicated, but the law’s effect is simple: it gives wealthier people an incentive to donate money that enhances the education of kids who aren’t so wealthy.
It’s hard to understand how anyone could be opposed to that.
First passed in 2012, the law offers a tax credit for those who donate funds to an agency that provides scholarships for low-income students and students with disabilities to attend private schools. How is it, then, that it has become a target for politicians whose party platform expresses commitment to “fighting against inequality,” “removing barriers to opportunities,” and “providing quality and affordable education?”
Indeed, the most recent Democratic Party Platform seems to indicate enthusiastic support for laws like this that close the opportunity gap between the richest and poorest citizens. It reads, in part:
“Democrats believe that today’s extreme levels of income and wealth inequality are bad for our people, bad for our businesses, and bad for our economy. … These trends create problems beyond insulting our sense of basic fairness. Social mobility is far lower than most believe it to be. Children who are born to families in the lowest fifth of earnings are more than 10 times more likely to remain there as adults than they are to earn as much as those in the top fifth. Unless we invest in building a level playing field, we all lose.”
The EISTCP seems to be exactly the kind of “invest[ment] in building a level playing field” that Democrats insist are required to combat income inequality. Moreover, this program represents that rare kind of policy that both sides of the aisle should be able to support, because it merely incentivizes a voluntary shifting of private wealth from the rich to the poor. In short, it’s the best possible kind of remedy for “income inequality” in a free society.
The “equalizing” effects of the program are not just theoretical.
Consider an actual example, taken from Redeemer Classical School in Harrisonburg, Virginia. This small private school in Rockingham County serves up a unique educational opportunity to students in pre-K through eighth grade. Students begin learning Latin in Kindergarten. They go on to study classical literature and art. They learn logic. Their study of history is integrated across subjects, for a holistic approach to learning.
One RCS alumnus described it this way: “Redeemer students are not treated as projects or statistics; rather as real people with purpose and potential. Instead of a low-set bar for them to simply clear; a crown is held high above their heads, accompanied by an invitation to grow into it both intellectually and in respect to their character.”
In essence, this little school is providing the type of education that was once reserved for the wealthy elite. But today, this training in “wisdom and eloquence” is available to all types of students. And the EISTCP plays a major role in that.
Tuition costs at RCS range from roughly $5,000 to $10,000, depending on grade level. During the 2018-19 school year, 44 of the school’s 132 students received a combined total of nearly $86,000 in financial aid. More than $50,000 of those funds--more than half--came through the EISTCP.
The program offers a major incentive for wealthy community members to donate the funds that make it possible for lower-income families to send their children to a private, classical school. But that isn’t all it does. Because the amount of funding private schools receive through the program is based on the number of eligible students they serve, the EISTCP also gives the schools an incentive to enroll students from a broad range of socio-economic backgrounds.
I implore all Virginia legislators to oppose HB 521. And to Virginia Democrats, I submit this: HB 521 defies your own party’s principles. And it’s a slap in the face to generous Virginians who give from their own surplus to help lift others up. If you really stand for what you say you stand for, save the Educational Improvement Scholarship Tax Credit Program.
