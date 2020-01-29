By James M. Dubinsky
Dubinsky is associate professor for rhetoric and writing at Virginia Tech, a retired Army Lt. Col. and executive director for the Association for Business Communication.
As the impeachment trial of President Trump continues, I’ve been thinking about whether or not abuse of power is something fundamental to consider when we elect or appoint people and give them authority to impact lives — whether that person is a local minister, mayor, police chief, or the most powerful person on the planet, the president of the United States of America.
Abuse of power surfaces in many ways. Sometimes it is a small request that seems reasonable. Often that request, either explicitly or implicitly, is linked to an implied threat (e.g., keeping one’s job or to a promotion one has sought) or a favor that might involve something in return. Sometimes it is an insult or a false accusation.
In virtually every instance, studies show the recipient feels threatened, demeaned or dishonored, and vulnerable. A synonym for abuse of power is bullying. Bullying occurs at all levels, from elementary school playgrounds to the highest and most prestigious workplaces. And, as we have seen at Fox or CBS, the abuse often goes on for years before someone stands up and speaks out.
I have strong feelings about bullying. Some of my children suffered at the hands of others; I’ve seen it happen in the military and the university. Nothing good comes from it.
In President Trump’s case, we’ve seen him bully others since he stepped onto the escalator to announce his candidacy. Many Americans overlooked it during the election because elections are known to be “rough and tumble,” and because Trump was an outsider who was going to break the rules and disrupt the system.
I gave him wiggle-room during the election because the election was a level playing field, and those he bullied could have fought back. He went too far, however, when he bullied individuals such as Serge Kovaleski, a reporter with a congenital condition affecting his joints. I just rewatched the video where then-candidate Trump mocks Kovaleski; it remains painful to watch.
Many citizens hoped that such behavior was a temporary strategy; sadly, we’ve learned it is part of Trump’s DNA. Recent incidents of abuse involving Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, and Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish teenager who has Asberger’s Syndrome and who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, are examples of his behavior.
No one disputes that President Trump had the right to recall or fire Ms. Yovanovitch. He could have done so by asking the Secretary of State to take action. But he chose not to, at least not at first. He asked others to do his work for him, to “take her out.” When they did not succeed, he took more direct action and tweeted false accusations to ruin her reputation. He also threatened her by saying she would “go through some things.” Regarding Ms. Thunberg, POTUS was slightly less abusive but hardly fair or kind. In neither instance was he an exemplar of leadership or a role model as outlined in his government’s website: Stopbullying.gov.
I have heard arguments from those who admire POTUS that he has a right to stand up for himself, to fight back. In response, I ask: Is the way he fights fair? More importantly, is it right? Is it just? Is it in line with the ideals of most religions, especially Christianity, that so many of his supporters (and I) rely on for guidance?
Unlike the candidates he faced, neither Ms. Yovanovitch nor Ms. Thunberg is on a level playing field with POTUS. In truth, no one else in the U.S. has the power of the presidential “bully” pulpit. Trump versus anyone is an Olympic heavyweight wrestler versus a high school lightweight. If we are in favor of such contests, why do we work so hard to set weight limits, have rules, and focus on issues of fairness when it comes to competitions? Why are we willing to forego those rules or notions of decency when it comes to the person designed to be our president, someone who represents the United States (all of us)?
Would you defend your minister, mayor, or boss if they used their pulpit, microphone, or organizational newsletter to mock or attack your spouse or your child? Would you argue that such actions were “just the minister being the minister”?
I am trying to decide if Maureen Dowd is correct when she says the people who voted for the president “wanted a thug would who bust up Washington, and they got one.” I never wanted a thug. I hope that, sooner or later, a majority of my fellow citizens will agree that even if POTUS does some things they like, his behavior will be too egregious to let stand for someone representing us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Well said Mr. D! How ironic Trump's wife Melania's Be Best campaign is supposed to prevent bullying when her husband is the biggest bully of all. I pray that Trump is an anomally and the next election brings a leader of high moral character instead of a thug.
This is EDR You Go David...Trump is a lying infidel, and a thug. He has lowered the bar for The Office of the President to a new low. It will take a decade for our Country to recover from this clown. edr
Awww, poor bullied James... we need more wimps in the military, it's a shame you retired. I thought it was women who hide behind victimhood.
What a wonderful column! It is too bad that Trump supporters who need to read it with an open heart probably will not.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.