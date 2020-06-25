By James M. Dubinsky
Dubinsky is associate professor for Rhetoric & Writing at Virginia Tech and executive director of the Association for Business Communication.
In mid-April, President Trump tweeted “Liberate,” which brought scores of protesters, mostly white, and many armed with automatic weapons to some of our state’s houses of government, I’ve come to believe that these protesters were not just protesting against the social and economic restrictions linked to the coronavirus. They were protesting for President Trump, with many wearing hats featuring his 2016 slogan MAGA (Make America Great Again), and some carrying the Confederate Battle Flag.
On June 1, he ordered another kind of “liberation” in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. To accomplish it, his men cleared a path through citizens exercising their first amendment rights, using armed police on horseback, tear gas, and flash-bang grenades. Both liberations are linked to his slogan, and both seem to encapsulate his idea of our country.
For his slogan, I believe his choice of America is intentional. The name America was given to the “new world,” a place where [white] Europeans could come and find, at first treasure, and then security and freedoms. Later it became part of the official name given to our republic, the United States of America, a federation of fifty states, five territories, some uninhabited island possessions, and the District of Columbia.
While there is some controversy about who coined the country’s name, it appears formally in the second draft of a document called the Articles of Confederation, written by John Dickinson, one of our founders. That document says, “The name of this Confederation shall be the ‘United States of America.” That name was ratified in 1777; Thomas Jefferson used it in the Declaration of Independence.
What made America great was the “federation” of the original 13 colonies who, together, were able to deploy the strength and resources necessary to win independence from a monarch and then combine those resources into a federation of “states” and a unique vision of democracy. Since that union, our united states have drawn upon combined resources to maintain independence when faced with existential challenges from without (the War of 1812) and from within (our Civil War).
As the United States of America has faced each challenge, it has been the idea of union (We, the People), embedded in our founding documents, that has enabled our country to grow and thrive; without that combined strength, the U.S. could not have turned the tide of World War II away from fascism; without the combined power of the United States of America, we could not have stopped the flow of Communism and won the Cold War.
What makes America great is not embedded in the prepositional phrase part of our name — “of America,” a phrase looking back to what Europeans hoped to exploit; instead what makes it great is the noun, the United States, an entity forged out of imagination, blood, and toil.
If that is the case, then my answer about why President Trump focuses on America and not the United States is similar to the one General Mattis recently outlined: the president “does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us.” It is in dividing that he gains his power, to turn brother against brother, citizen against citizen. He does so because he does not see all citizens as equal and deserving. Why else would he focus on liberating states that did not give him electoral votes?
The person occupying our White House and serving as President of our United States does not intend to serve all of us. He seeks only to serve those who subscribe to his vision, who are willing to answer his call to “liberate” those who don’t, using whatever means they deem appropriate.
In the past several weeks, the deaths of George Floyd and other African-American citizens at the hands of our police, combined with the terrible situation surrounding our country’s disjointed response to COVID-19, which has killed more individuals than all wars since World War II, with a far higher percentage of these deaths affecting citizens who are not fully enjoying the rights and privileges linked to citizenship, have again rallied our nation to imagine what is possible, to try to unite to defeat these challenges.
Let’s embrace the concepts embedded in the Constitution and work harder to enact them. If ever there was a duty linked to citizenship, that duty is to embrace, defend, and work to uphold the ideals embedded in this country’s name — the United States of America — and provide the blessings that union brings to all who live here.
