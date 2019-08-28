Last week, the State Department issued travel advisories due to the protests in Hong Kong. They were on my radar because I had just returned from three weeks of business travel through New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan.
The advisories admonished American citizens “to exercise caution and be particularly mindful of their surroundings,” especially in the vicinity of large gatherings or tourist areas. I appreciated the notices, sent via the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, but I also wondered whether colleagues in the countries I visited received similar advisories about travel to the U.S. after the recent mass killings in El Paso and Dayton.
While traveling, I learned that my colleagues have become concerned about business travel to the U.S. as a result of actions taken by President Trump. Hate crimes have increased 17% increase between 2016 and 2017. Many of my colleagues, all with PhDs, many earned in the United States, no longer recommend that their children attend U.S. universities or schools. In fact, they wonder whether friends or family are safe when they travel to the U.S. When asked to explain, they say that since President Trump’s election, their understanding of America as a beacon for democracy in the world has changed.
I am not surprised that they are concerned about traveling to the U.S. Nor am I surprised that they believe their own countries are less safe since Trump’s election. Even if they understand some reasons for our president’s America First policy, they cannot understand why he supports autocratic leaders who murder their own citizens (MBS, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un) while speaking harshly about long-term U.S. allies, imposing trade tariffs on and decreasing military support to them. They are particularly concerned about the diminishing focus on South Korean and U.S. military exercises, the increase in the number of missile launches by North Korea, and the development of new weapons by Russia.
They find Trump’s praise of “love letters” from Kim Jong Un, someone they recognize as a brutal dictator who murders members of his own family and those who “fail” to please him, baffling. They view Trump’s walk into the DMZ not as a major step forward. Instead, they see those steps as part of a path he is taking to impress someone who is an even a bigger bully, someone far more dangerous. They recognize that Kim Jong Un doesn’t just tweet at his enemies or issue repressive executive orders; he kills to maintain power.
As I ponder the advisories, recent shootings, and my colleagues, I understand a sad truth: Should they or their family come to the United States, they likely will not be judged by their character, accomplishments, or titles. Due to the rise of an “American First” white nationalism, it is quite possible that they will instead be judged by their skin color, and, because of their skin color, they will face additional risks. The recent mass murders demonstrate that the risks are real, and these mass murders, while not the direct result of President Trump or his rhetoric, are part of what my colleagues see as a potentially permanent shift in attitude towards those deemed “other,” a shift our president champions daily via tweets.
We have a national security emergency in our own country, and our State Department would be wise to look not only to the Middle East or Hong Kong when it issues advisories. It should look no further than its own backyard. Every citizen is at risk of being killed in a mass murder in “a tourist area,” particularly those people who do not fit certain racial criteria. New York Times journalist Frank Bruni put it simply: “If you live in a certain category — black, brown, Jew, Muslim, gay, trans — you . . . experience events like those of the past week not just as chilling reflections of the political moment but as sad testaments to human nature.”
My colleagues understand Bruni’s point, which is about national security and national identity. What has made made America great in the past, what led many of my colleagues to attend university here — its willingness to open its doors and recognize that it is the strength of character, not skin color, that truly matters – is no longer a primary principle of American identity. We are becoming a nation that is closing its doors and finding ways to drive others who do not “fit” into the American First mold “back to where they came.” If I could issue an advisory, I’d ask my fellow citizens to be mindful of the consequences of child-filled cages and mass murders caused by people hoping to stop “invasions.”