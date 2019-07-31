By Megan Doney
Doney is an English professor and writer from Christiansburg.
On June 29, Tim Schmidt, president of the U.S. Concealed Carry Association, argued for the potential of “good guys with guns” to prevent massacres like the one in Virginia Beach. None of his claims stands up to actual research on the subject; indeed, he cited no research whatsoever.
Schmidt repeats the talking point that the shooter in Virginia Beach was motivated by the building’s designation as a gun-free zone. As I have written in previous commentaries, there is no evidence that gunmen (please note the masculine suffix; there is no feminine equivalent) select targets based on whether they are gun-free or not. Research indicates that mass shooters kill to restore their masculine honor, which they believe to be tarnished; see the work of Rachel Kalish & Michael Kimmel, as well as the writing left behind by shooters themselves.
Second, Schmidt asserts “a responsible gun owner with a concealed weapon very well could have subdued the gunman and saved lives that day.” The scholarship of Emily Stark and Daniel Sachau contradicts this; their study, published in the Journal of Social and Political Psychology, finds that people overestimate their skill with firearms. Stark and Sachau write, “These findings are important to policymakers in the area of gun use because overconfidence in one’s gun-related abilities may lead to a reduced perceived need for gun training.”
This leads neatly into a third point. Schmidt argues for so-called “constitutional carry,” which allows people to carry concealed guns without obtaining permits. A paper published this April, “Right-to-Carry Laws and Violent Crime: A Comprehensive Assessment Using Panel Data and a State-Level Synthetic Control Analysis,” found that right-to-carry (RTC) laws “are associated with 13-15 percent higher [italics original] aggregate violent crime rates 10 years after adoption.” The authors cite evidence that RTC emboldens previously “law-abiding citizens” to brandish and deploy their weapons in road rage incidents. They note “a pronounced positive association between statewide prevalence of gun ownership and police use of lethal force.” Finally, the authors reiterate, “the use of a gun by a concealed carry permit holder to thwart a crime is a statistically rare phenomenon.”
Mr. Schmidt used language like “murderous maniacs” and “crazed gunman” to incite powerful emotion in his readers. Who wouldn’t want to be a hero and stop a murderous maniac? However, so much gun violence is enacted in the private space of the home, where a father murders his family and then commits suicide (Berks County, PA, July 9); where people use a gun to end their lives (23,854 firearm suicides in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control); and where children die because a negligent adult left a loaded gun accessible (Phoenix, July 3). Such quotidian gun violence is not stopped by RTC laws. It will be stopped by red flag laws, emergency protective orders, and safe storage requirements.
I was in Richmond on July 9 for the special session on gun violence. Outside the state house, a man sported a T-shirt with the image of an assault rifle on it and the slogan “Because F%$# You, That’s Why.” This is the most intellectually honest statement I have ever seen coming from the pro-gun side. They are not arguing from a place of considered, scholarly research. Nor are they operating out of genuine care for public safety. They are inflamed only by aggrievement, defiance, and an “ethos of retaliation,” as Susan McWilliams put it in The Nation, exemplified in the slogans “Molon Labe,” and “Out Of My Cold Dead Hands.”
Guns make fearful people feel powerful, and those people do not care at all what price others pay for their ersatz confidence. And make no mistake, we are all paying. A 2015 investigation from Mother Jones found “the annual cost of gun violence in America exceeds $229 billion” in calculable terms alone, and no one can monetize the emotional and psychic toll of human loss and suffering.
Do the work to educate yourselves, and vote accordingly in November.