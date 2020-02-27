Military veterans were some of the first in the 20th century to re-discover cannabis as a medicine. Our mentors Jack Herer and Dennis Peron, fathers of the modern hemp and medical marijuana movements respectively, were both veterans. Seeds brought back from Asia by soldiers in the 1960’s were the ancestors of our emerging cannabis industry and interest in studying this phenomena lead researchers to find quite literally a millennia of cannabis history obscured by national Cannabis prohibition.
Since 1996 and the creation of the first modern state medical marijuana law we have learned a great deal about cannabis as a medicine. Veterans report to us that cannabis helps them reduce the amount of pain medication they are taking, get their life back and have better quality time with their family. Our organizations have led the effort across the U.S. to add post-traumatic stress as a qualifying condition for medical cannabis because it helps with nightmare cessation and reduces hyper vigilance.
Veteran patients need variation and choices of ingestion to accomplish their treatment goals.
Statistically, veterans are more likely to become disabled than the general public and the wounds of military service can be difficult to treat. We must do our best to provide them every treatment option and not allow products to be limited based upon outdated stereotypes and propaganda driven fears.
Due to the variety and complexity of military trauma, unnecessary restrictions on cannabis products harm the patient and degrade their access to safe cannabis. We have seen a terrible cycle play out where veterans have been over prescribed heavy narcotic pain killers and now doctors are refusing to fill these prescriptions leading some to unregulated black market where they find street drug dealers happy to sell them Fentanyl. Doctors and their Veteran patients desire more choice from the health industry, not less, during this time of crisis in our community. Cannabis used as an adjunct treatment allows the doctor to reduce the number of pain pills while increasing the pain relief and overall well being of the patient.
By falsely injecting limits, without any known basis in patient outcomes, the regulations ensure less veterans will benefit from legalization. Doctors and their patients already work together throughout the country to find form factors and THC levels that work for their individual wellness. The combinations of cannabinoids and arrangements vary widely between the individual titration methods. This is a good thing and should be preserved to best serve the needs of the veteran community who need this option.
In recent years our organizations have started working closely with the hemp industry and farming community because many veterans are farmers and we see a great opportunity for veterans in the cannabis industry but also because cultivating plants that produce medicine is an activity that like occupational therapy can itself be therapeutic.
As Virginia contemplates the path forward and studies its various options we ask that military veterans and our partners in the hemp-farming community be given a seat at the table and that real medicinal access to cannabis be made our highest priority after decriminalization and before legalization.
