By Kelly Bayer Derrick
Derrick is a pastor who serves as Assistant to the Bishop of the Virginia Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She lives in the Hollins area of Roanoke County
For too long payday and title lenders have abused Virginia’s traditional usury limits and trapped families in debt, charging interest rates of 200 and 300 percent. As faith leaders we see firsthand the devastation that predatory lending has caused, and we have long called for safeguards to protect our congregants and neighbors. Virginia is home to a diverse array of faith traditions, and while we may not always see eye to eye on theology or politics, when it comes to high-cost lending, our communities speak in one voice: the time has come for the Commonwealth to put an end to predatory lending and ensure that all loans are safe, affordable, and fair.
Virginia’s lending laws are badly broken. Today, payday and title lenders — some licensed and others operating through loopholes in Virginia law — have the power to access a borrower’s checking account or take a vehicle title as collateral. They use this leverage to trap borrowers in a cycle of unaffordable, high-cost debt. Though the loans are advertised as short-term, borrowers often spend months or even years in debt. People who are already struggling to pay their grocery bills or to keep the lights on end up paying more in interest and fees than the original amount borrowed. For example, payday lenders typically charge Virginians $600 in fees and interest to borrow $500 for five months. That’s a total repayment of $1,100. And these large, out-of-state lending companies are charging Virginians three times more for the same loans than they charge in other states like Colorado and Ohio.
Vehicle title loans are particularly dangerous in Virginia. We have the dubious distinction of having one of the highest car repossession rates on title loans in the country, because our laws have unusually weak consumer protections. As a result, thousands of people are losing their means of transportation to work due to unaffordable loans that average 217% interest. That is usury, plain and simple.
Our state lawmakers have attempted reforms over the years, but lenders have successfully blocked or sidestepped the rules. In 2008, some limits on payday loans were passed. But the lenders quickly shifted to offering “open-end credit,” like a credit card but with 300% interest, exploiting a different part of Virginia’s legal code where they are not required to get a license and can charge unlimited rates. Virginia is one of just six states with lending laws so weak that payday lenders operate in this manner.
Payday and title lenders contributed more than $950,000 to candidates and campaign committees over 2018 and 2019, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. But it was encouraging to see that some of our local elected officials- including Republican Sen. David Suetterlien from Cave Spring, and Del. Sam Rasoul, Democrat from Roanoke, did not take campaign contributions from this industry and recognize the harm predatory lending does to our communities. It shows that this issue is not urban or rural, Republican or Democratic.
Over the years, some legislators have expressed concerns that if payday and title lenders are driven out of the state, borrowers would turn to even worse options. This is a common industry talking point, but years of evidence from other states have shown that carefully crafted laws can ensure strong safeguards and widespread access to lower-cost credit – including from the very same companies that are operating in Virginia today but charge less in other states. But the industry has never acknowledged that or agreed to comprehensive reforms that level the playing field, however reasonable. There is no good rationale for Virginia consumers to be charged far higher prices than in other states. When pressed on that point, a spokesperson for a large national company recently explained that their higher prices in Virginia were not relevant — and a result of state policy, not the company’s. What better call to action do our lawmakers need?
The possibility of a fair marketplace where all loans have affordable payments, reasonable prices, and strong consumer protections is already a reality in other states. It is a goal that Virginia faith leaders have long been pushing for, and the time has come. As the legislature comes into session this January, our public officials will have the chance to prioritize this issue and side with Virginians over predatory lenders. Solving it at long last would put hard-earned money in the pockets of Virginia families living paycheck-to-paycheck. Faith communities across the state are mobilized to ensure that they do.
