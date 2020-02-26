Dehmer is Medical Director of Quality and Outcomes for the Carilion Clinic Cardiovascular Institute and Professor of Medicine for the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
History is replete with depictions of the human heart. As Carilion Clinic marks American Heart Month, Carilion’s Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Franklin Memorial Hospital have giant heart-shaped signs on display. And fittingly, Heart Month includes the celebration of Cardiovascular Professionals Week.
Carilion Clinic’s Cardiovascular Institute (CVI) is at the “heart” of what our health system does every day to care for our patients who experience heart problems and to return them to good health. I am among the more than 40 cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons and vascular surgeons providing the latest, most advanced care for our patients. But our cardiovascular doctors thrive because of the collaboration and support of an interdisciplinary team of cardiovascular professionals.
The human touch in caring for the human heart is nowhere more evident than in the professionals who partner with physicians to deliver Carilion’s continuum of heart care. Together, we work to improve that care through compassion and collaboration, values that fuel our mission to care for the communities we serve. As a result, Carilion’s CVI has earned special recognition in recent years as one of the nation’s leading providers of cardiac and vascular services.
Whether individuals are discovered to have a heart abnormality through a physical exam, or they visit our hospitals in an emergency due to a heart-related episode, they receive high-tech and high-touch care – right here in Roanoke. Our collaboration with the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine – where numerous colleagues and I work with future doctors – and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC – where some of the world’s leading heart research takes place – will help us take heart procedures from groundbreaking concepts to routine, innovative practice.
In addition to basic research occurring at FBRI at VTC, the CVI is at the forefront of clinical research in several areas. We have now performed more than 800 transcatheter aortic valve replacements – TAVRs for short – replacing faulty heart valves without traditional surgery. Moreover, we are now participating in several studies sponsored by the National Institutes of Health to address other types of heart valve disease without traditional surgery.
And, as exciting and transformative as high-tech procedures like TAVR are, they don’t hold a candle to the high-touch environment our nurses and other cardiovascular professionals provide. This dedicated group guides patients at every step, from the first appointment with a physician to follow-up appointments as part of cardiac rehabilitation. Our administrative personnel schedule appointments with our physicians and manage day-to-day functions. Highly trained cardiovascular technologists are with physicians in procedure rooms, helping us determine a diagnosis and a course of treatment. They are integral members of the cardiovascular team – conducting tests on the pulmonary or cardiovascular systems of our patients and assisting with electrocardiograms, echocardiograms, heart catheterizations and other invasive tests.
Carilion’s cardiovascular nurses are also specially trained, working alongside cardiologists, heart surgeons and vascular surgeons to screen patients for signs of heart and vascular problems and counseling patients about what to expect after procedures are complete. Our nurses are in operating rooms and post-operative patient care areas, explaining how to prevent heart disease and how to manage rehabilitation. Respiratory therapists are also present to address heart-related breathing problems and stepping up to assist in recovery from surgery, helping patients with exercises to make normal breathing a routine again rather than a distant memory for some of those for whom we care.
Cardiovascular physicians work tirelessly to prevent our patients from ever developing heart disease. But should you need cardiac care, remember it’s not just the physicians who deliver the care. It’s the team of dedicated cardiovascular professionals surrounding us who are the heart of all the care we provide.
These are the people who, day in and day out, care for the hearts of our community. Let’s thank all of them for promoting heart health, repairing hearts that are broken and creating paths for our patients with restored hearts to again be productive and return to their loved one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.