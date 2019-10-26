By Beth Deel, Robert Jeffrey Jr., Luke Priddy, Barbara Andes, and Mark Lazar.
The writers are, respectively, the chair, vice chair, treasurer, secretary and chair of the nominations and elections committee for the Roanoke Democratic Committee.
Municipal and local governments routinely say that they are the level of government closest to the people. That’s the way it should be. But when only 10-15% of eligible voters appear for a city election, that election becomes a rather exclusive, even a privileged activity. That’s not the way it should be.
Over the past five city council elections, all held in May, the greatest voter turnout was 2008, in which 11,155 Roanokers voted. This represents approximately 18% of eligible voters. By contrast, during November elections in the same years, in only one year was there a Roanoke turnout less than 30,000. In 2010, 18,595 voters participated in the November general election in which there was neither a presidential nor senatorial election, and in which the top election on the ballot was a contest between incumbent Bob Goodlatte and a nearly unknown independent candidate. In short, Roanokers are used to voting in November, but not in May.
Virginia is one of two states that asks voters to appear at the polls every year, but in some years in Virginia, we are asked to appear multiple times. In presidential election years such as the one upcoming, the date of the presidential primary is separate from the primary election for other offices, and if there are primary elections for city council, in addition to the May general election and the November general election, Roanokers will be asked to appear for five separate elections. Those who can least afford the time required to become informed and vote are those who are least likely to show up 4 or 5 times a year. When elections are burdensome, citizens who are already the most burdened by life simply do not show up five times in one year. That doesn’t mean that a low-turnout election is preferable. It means that we are asking too much.
Virginia code §22.4-222.1 provides that a city council may move mayoral and city council elections from May to November by passage of an ordinance. November elections generally attract between 35 and 65% of eligible voters, so this change would raise citizen participation in city elections by at least two-fold at a single stroke. Already, 18 of Virginia’s 35 cities have taken advantage of this opportunity to move their elections to November, including the cities of Richmond, Alexandria, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Manassas, Petersburg, Harrisonburg and Lexington. Not only have these cities increased voter participation in local elections, but they have saved their cities resources. The 2020 Roanoke City budget states that “striving for effective and efficient operations” is one of the city’s priorities. Major costs associated with elections include hiring and training of poll staff, printing of ballots and upkeep of voting equipment. All of those costs will be reduced by conducting fewer elections. So, moving mayoral and city council elections from May to November certainly qualifies as both more effective and more efficient than current operations. We urge city council to adopt such an ordinance.
