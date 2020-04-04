By Stephanie Davis and Ron Carlee
Davis is an assistant professor of practice at Virginia Tech. Contact her at sddavis@vt.edu. Carlee is an assistant professor of public service at Old Dominion University. Contact him at rcarlee@odu.edu
Local governments are facing an immediate need to reduce services, including staff furloughs and lay-offs, to adjust to the impacts from the Coronavirus. Without state and federal help, cities, and especially towns, will face higher tax rates and/or lower services in the coming months.
In the Roanoke region and throughout Virginia, sales tax, meals tax, lodging tax, and the business tax represent a significant portion of local revenues for cities and towns. These taxes are highly vulnerable to the reduced business activity from the State’s emergency orders to stay home and close nonessential services. Towns, cities, and counties are anticipating stark reductions in local revenues.
Towns are the most at risk, with 87 percent of the towns in Virginia depending on these taxes for 20 percent or more of their revenues. For 85 percent of towns, these taxes are 30 percent or more of their budgets. Cities and counties are less dependent on these taxes but will face many of the same challenges as towns.
Local governments are anticipating 50% reductions in these “vulnerable” revenues. How much is the impact? Consider a town with a $10 million-dollar budget with 30% of the revenue generated from these vulnerable taxes. A $3 million revenue source is now projected to be $1.5 million. The loss of $1.5 million in revenue means a $1.5 million reduction in expenses. How will they accomplish this?
Local governments are reducing staff such as parks and recreation employees, part-time sanitation workers, and not advertising vacant positions. Local governments are delaying buying police cars and technology that will improve citizen services. They plan to delay planned capital improvements such as parks, libraries, street paving, and sidewalk maintenance. Consider the impact on the schools. Local governments will need to adjust school budgets to account for the shortfall in revenues? Will this mean larger classes and fewer counselors?
Local governments remember the impacts of the 2008 recession and the difficult choices that were made to balance their budgets. Our cities, counties, and towns developed policies and procedures not only to survive a financial crisis but to emerge more resilient. They will do the same this time, but it will be harder.
