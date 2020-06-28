By Kathy Davieds
Davieds is a veterinarian in Roanoke County.
In the early 1960s I was bused for the purpose of desegregation from my kindergarten and first-grade elementary school to South Main Street School. Of course I did not understand why, just that I was going to another school. South Main Street School was a broken down older brick and cement two story building behind Shoppers Paradise, a gigantic, filthy version of Walmart today. But what a glorious second- and third-grade time I had there! Very shy as a child, I found not one but TWO best friends! Diane, Barbara and I were inseparable. We greeted each other upon getting off our respective school buses, walked into class together, sat together all day, ate lunch together, played on the playground during recess together, and always chose to work with each other for special projects. I can still see Diane in my mind today, skinny bean pole legs and arms and Barbara, rosy high set cheeks, smiling and laughing all the time.
Play dates were not as common in the 1960s as they are in recent times, but still they happened. I spent the entirety of two calendar years begging my parents to go play with Diane and/or Barbara at their homes, and/or have them come play with me at mine. Always, for two full calendar years, there was a garage to clean out, a yard to mow, Grandma to visit, a headache to tend to. The reasons were as numerous as those one hundred and four weekends. Never once did I get to play with Diane or Barbara outside of school. The reader should envision why.
In fourth grade I was bused to Margette’s Elementary, a marshmallow white fancy school set in a neighborhood of expensive homes. I never saw or heard from Diane or Barbara again. Meanwhile, my biological father began lining us up — myself, younger sister and then two younger brothers — in age order for The Quiz. What The Quiz consisted of, while my biological mother pleasantly set the pleasant table for dinner ten feet away, was my father firing at us verbally the “technical” racial and ethnic names of populations of human beings and requiring us, when pointed at, to immediately say the associated ethnic slur, the derogatory term for that population of human beings. The region was very ethnically diverse so there were eight, ten or more such slurs we were required to know by heart: Black people (we usually got that right because, while Catholic family members regularly attended church, sometimes five days a week, glorifying how God loved all men, they referred to Black people with the “n” word, some still do today), Hispanics, Italians, Jews, Mexicans, Haitians, etc. And, of course, gays — he could not leave out the “f” word. If any of us didn’t get every question in the quiz right, we were whipped with a large leather belt. A (failed) effort to instill and reinforce racial/other prejudice with a 60-inch leather strap. My poor youngest brother who, at four years of age couldn’t even remember the “n” word, likely still bears the scars.
The purpose of sharing this story is this: my biological parents were both public school teachers. My father taught sevemth-grade math in a New Jersey school district; my mother taught fourth-grade in a New York school district for decades.
Yes, in addition to police brutality and inequity, we need to address racial issues as they involve health care/health outcomes, nutrition, our justice system overall, income inequality and much, much more. We most certainly do.
I suggest, however, that as long as white people like this teach our elementary and secondary school children and subtly, nefariously perpetuate into our classrooms and into the minds of millions of innocent children this quiet, insidious illness that grows and festers like mold in a crawlspace, we will not reach the place we dearly need to be as a society.
