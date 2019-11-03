By John D’Orazio
D’Orazio is chairman of the Roanoke Regional Chamber.
The recent revelation of the Roanoke City Council’s desire to change their election from the month of May to November came as a surprise to me and many others in the business community. While I do not question the motives underlying this proposition, I do harbor some concern that this process has been expedited to the point that we as a community will be unable to have meaningful debate about the merits and shortfalls of such a move before it is implemented.
The current structure of May city elections helps to shield our local policymakers from competition with state and national political themes and campaigns. A move to even-year elections would almost certainly lead to the nationalization of local electoral campaigns, which I fear would lessen the focus on important local issues and place more emphasis on macro-level electoral politics that don’t offer the same significance to the day to day operation and strategic vision of our city. A potential move to November elections during odd-years, which was recommended by Roanoke City Attorney Dan Callaghan during a recent City Council meeting, would be preferable in the sense that Mayoral and Council candidates would only be competing with candidates for the General Assembly. Increased voter participation is the goal in every election, but we should be wary to sacrifice our current locally-centered electoral approach for what would seem to be an artificially higher voter turnout for federal elections.
Additionally, the proposed move by the Council would effectively extend the term of all council members and the mayor by six months. Although I am certain that the Council does not wish to extend its members’ terms arbitrarily, the optics of this action may corrode public trust and damage the reputation of the body. It’s a facet of the discussion that should not be brushed aside. Local government is arguably the most effective and responsive. Trust is a large reason why that is so.
We should be having this conversation with full transparency and the opportunity for all sides of the issue to be formally discussed and vetted, and that could include additional changes to our citywide electoral structure, such as the implementation of a ward system. Roanoke is among a minority of cities of its size to elect all members of city council in an at-large fashion, and a ward system would encourage council candidates to focus more on their neighborhoods. City residents would have the benefit of having a “point person” on the council to direct their comments and concerns. This is something that should be given serious consideration in addition to any election date change.
What we really need is time to think this process through as a broader community. We’re aware that this is not necessarily a new concept and that informal discussions about changing the month of City elections from May to November have occurred sporadically over the past decade or so. With that being said, no real movement on the topic has ever really taken hold, and perhaps that’s for a reason. The City of Roanoke has held its elections in May since at least the mid 1970’s, and there does not appear to be over-arching justification to rush this process at this time.
According to the November 4th city council meeting agenda, a public hearing is being scheduled for November 18 at 7 p.m. for citizen comments regarding the proposed change in the date of the election for mayor and city council from the date of the May General Election to the date of the general election in November, starting with November 2020. Whether intended or not, this would make it appear to be a nearly a done deal.
At the end of the day, we can debate on the best course of action for Roanoke City elections. But that’s exactly what we need to do. Debate. Discuss. Deliberate. Give it the time it needs and deserves. If it truly is the right way to go, another month or two, or another year or two will not matter. We urge Mayor Lea and members of the Roanoke City Council to continue the conversation rather than rush to make any final determination on a potential city election date change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.