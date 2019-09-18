The term Green New Deal is a catchy one. It makes those of us who’ve been around for a while think of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s multi-agency response to the Great Depression of the 1930s, the New Deal, and our curiosity is piqued. We want to know more. Is the Green New Deal, first broached by New York Times columnist Tom Friedman in 2007 and now the signature issue of media attention magnet Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, so ambitious that it’s impractical “pie in the sky”? Or can conservationists with their feet on the ground embrace at least parts of it and try to hurry them on their way to adoption?
It’s hard not to agree with the aspirational goals of the Green New Deal. I urge you to take a moment at your computer keyboard to Google “H.Res. 109.” That ‘s all it takes. Print and read it, and see if you’re not impressed with its fact-based comprehensiveness. It’s an impressive catalogue of societal ills and potential solutions.
If we’re willing to acknowledge that the sorry state of our global environment (initially caused by careless disposal of human wastes and over-exploitation of forests, topsoil, and fisheries) has been seriously aggravated by human-caused climate change, we ought to give the Green New Deal (GND) idea a hard look, because addressing climate disruption is at the top if its long action agenda.
Yes, it’s an apparent attempt to address every societal ill in one fell swoop, and that’s unlikely to fly. But its high public profile provides an opportunity for a serious national discussion of how to constructively deal with the causes of recent catastrophic storms, fires, floods, droughts, and rapid sea level rise. We can’t stick our collective heads in the sand. The frequency and severity of these disastrous and expensive events can be slowed if we take action now.
Or should we just give up and let ‘er rip? Our great-grandchildren are watching. What kind of home place will they have in this regard?
In its current form, the Green New Deal is a Congressional resolution introduced by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey that simply offers policy suggestions to respond to the climate crisis and its intersection with a lot of related social issues. It’s not a bill designed to become law, just a way of bringing attention to the issue. I think everyone should be on board with its primary goal, to remove and replace carbon-based fuels with renewable sources--sunlight, wind, falling water and ocean tides--to stop the spewing of green house gases (GHGs) into the atmosphere. Bullet points from the Sierra Club’s enthusiastic summary of the GND resolution include:
n creating family-sustaining jobs (by replacing lead pipes, weatherizing homes, manufacturing wind turbines)
n “climate sanity” (by investing in smart grids for renewable energy distribution, encouraging energy-efficient manufacturing, expanding low-emissions public transit)
n clean air and water (by cleaning up hazardous waste sites, reducing toxic air and water pollution from oil, gas and coal)
n lower costs (lower energy bills from energy-efficient homes, lower transit costs)
n community resilience (by building infrastructure than can withstand floods, restore wetlands that buffer hurricanes and shield coastlines from sea level rise) and
n greater racial and economic equity (by giving communities of color priority access to new job opportunities, cost saving, pollution-cleanup projects and climate resilience initiatives).
An ambitious to-do list, easy to say no to because it’s so darn expensive. And what AOC’s resolution does not address, Bill Gates’ position papers on the subject (see www.gatesnotes.com) do. Gates reminds us that that making electricity is responsible for only 25% of all greenhouse gas emissions and that other sectors of the economy, largely in private hands, generate the rest. Agriculture (cattle, deforestation) contributes 24%, manufacturing (cement, steel) contributes 21%, transportation (airplanes, cargo ships, trucks) contributes 14%, and buildings contribute 6%. So the private sector’s buy-in is essential too.
Gates says the private sector is “stepping up” to this challenge through initiatives such as his private fund called Breakthrough Energy Ventures which is putting more than $1 billion into helping promising companies take great ideas from the lab to market at scale.
America needs to be heading in the direction provided by the Green New Deal which is an effort to rally public support to mobilize government resources to avert climate change. Every community including ours here in the Roanoke and New River valleys can help by continuing to take practical, money-saving, people-helping steps to support this campaign.
And our congressional delegation should hear from us to let them know we want them to take the Green New Deal resolution seriously and move some legislation forward to bring it to life.
Cutler is is a former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a former member of Roanoke City Council. He lives in Roanoke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.