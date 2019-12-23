By Rupert Cutler, Barbara Dalhouse, Warner Dalhouse, Gunther Hoyt and William McIlhenny
Cutler is the retired administrator of several environmental groups. Barbara Dalhouse is a community activist. Warner Dalhouse is a retired banker. Hoyt is veteran of the global plastics industry. McIlhenny is a retired Foreign Service Officer and served as Director on the National Security Council staff during the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations.
The vote by the House of Representatives to impeach Donald John Trump was a critically important step toward holding accountable the most corrupt and dangerous president in our history.
But it sets the stage for a crisis in our democracy as threatening as anything since the Civil War. That may even be an apt, if deeply uncomfortable, analogy, as misinformation and manipulated perceptions counter to truth become powerful weapons Americans turn against each other. We need to step back from the abyss.
We do not see any way House members could have avoided impeachment and remained true to their oaths “…to defend the constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Unfortunately, this president has turned repeatedly and publicly, to both types of foe to help get, wield, and keep power. This isn’t even disputable, despite the rhetoric and drama of congressional Republicans.
We are profoundly disappointed at House members, including Ben Cline, who cast losing votes that nonetheless inflict great damage on America. That vote will follow him always. There is no comfort in reports that privately many Republican representatives and senators express disgust at the president’s actions, but are fearful of breaking ranks or confronting him.
By embracing and elevating a narrative untethered to reality — that of an innocent and victimized president — Trump’s congressmen are helping solidify an alternate reality that would have been an entertaining episode of The Twilight Zone, but is terrible as a basis for politics in America.
We’ve heard said that Trump is a businessman who shouldn’t be held to account to political standards and norms. We’ve also heard said that the offenses for which he has just been indicted by the House are just politics as usual.
We emphatically disagree. The signers of this letter represent professional lifetimes of work in the private sector and government, at the local and national levels, including elective office and appointments under administrations of both parties. We hold a range of political views, but as citizens deeply love our country.
There is absolutely nothing routine or excusable in the president’s obstruction of Congress or abuse of office. There is nothing noble or constructive in the way he is disrupts and hurts our society.
We agree with columnist Frank Bruni’s assessment that America is moving into a “… No Man’s Land where reality belongs to the most practiced liar with the most shameless enablers. It’s a place inhospitable to competent governance. To accountability. To democracy, too.”
What is happening lends credence to the growing chorus of former senior Republican and Democratic officials and politicians who say the president represents a pressing threat not just to national security but to constitutional rule itself.
As we enter the third decade of the 21st century, America seems to be at an inflection point. The future is promising, if we can come together and harness its opportunities. Otherwise, it can be dystopian.
As former Defense Secretary and Marine Corps General James Mattis noted, we’re dividing into hostile tribes cheering against each other, fueled by emotion and mutual disdain that jeopardizes our future.
Can we recover dignity and renounce winner-take-all politics? Can we re-create incentives for compromise and consensus? If we can, they will be the platform from which we can succeed as a nation in the quickly changing and vastly more competitive new world emerging around us.
America has succeeded at reinvention many times before. Wellsprings of new leadership at state and local levels, and activism around pragmatic issues of governance, may provide some of the early momentum to do so again. We should throw our hearts into ensuring this.
The 2020 elections are a great chance to begin correcting course. We can, if we have the spirit, choose leaders with a commitment to leverage America’s great strengths to achieve its common interest. We can pick leaders who embody the values we would like our children and grandchildren to embrace as foundations of their character.
We can fire those who want to keep office by dividing us further. This is more important than any party’s favorite bumper sticker issues, and a deeply personal challenge of conscience to every American.
There is a path back from the cliff’s edge, but we have to take it. The alternative is horrifying.
