By Melanie Crovo
Crovo is the owner of Furry Friends Veterinary Clinic LLC, a veterinary hospital on wheels in the Roanoke Valley.
Let me tell you a little bit about what it means to be a true small business. I’m not talking about the official definition of a small business of up to 1,500 employees with revenues in the millions. I’m talking about the average retail shop, restaurant, plumber, brewery, and small veterinary clinic like mine. Businesses such as and those owned by my friends and neighbors keep our local economies going. We employ a handful of people (in my case, I have one employee, but most have fewer than 20). We generate a few hundred thousand in revenues a year. Most of that money goes directly into the local economy.
These days are hard for all of us. We are up all night worrying. We worry about our employees, our customers (who we know by name), our fellow business owners, and our businesses themselves. We feel responsible for making sure our staff and customers stay healthy. We do not, in any way, want to be responsible for transmitting this disease. We want our team to stay home if they are sick and protect their older family members and children. We do not want to lose our businesses. Most of us have business debt. While we make enough to pay our bills and our staff, we are in no way wealthy. Most of us make less than $100,000 a year. Some of us make much less. Most of us can survive a couple of weeks without income, and many of us can afford to pay our staff for a couple of weeks. It will be hard, but we can make sacrifices to make it happen. We will not pay down our debt as quickly and may put some things on our credit lines or credit cards, but we will do it for the good of our employees and our communities as a whole.
I read several of the stimulus proposals yesterday. Twelve weeks of pay for an employee that is sick or carrying for an infected person or who can’t get child care is a lovely idea. If the employee works for a company like mine that already provides sick and vacation leave, this is on top of the leave I already offer. My one employee is essential to my business. If she is out, we can barely function. Don’t get me wrong; I would love to be able to pay her for as much time off as she needs. However, if she is not at work, many of my procedures cannot be performed. This is assuming that I am still able to work at all. Many of my friends run restaurants and retail shops. They are already seeing huge drops in sales. Reduced income and increased expenses do not make for a happy bottom line. I am not sure many businesses can manage to stay afloat in a situation like this. We need a better solution to help our truly small businesses survive this crisis.
Oh wait, you want to give me another loan? Just what I need as I am already swimming in debt. Between student loans and business debt, the last thing small business owners need is another loan.
The icing on the cake was reading about the bailouts of Boeing and the airline industry. Did you know airlines only employ about 750,000 people? Small businesses like mine employee millions. Airline executives made terrible decisions. They should have put their vast profits into a rainy-day fund. Instead, they chose to purchase more stock in their own companies. Now Congress wants me, my hourly wage single mom employee, and my friends and neighbors to bail them out. All while our businesses struggle to stay afloat. Those executives will be fine. Some other company will hire them. Another billionaire will start a new airline or buy the old one and revive it. That should not be our responsibility as taxpayers.
When I heard Congress was planning to bail out Boeing, I was shocked. This company killed people. When business executives make poor decisions and then try to cover them up, the taxpayer should not be responsible for fixing things for them.
None of the stimulus proposals address other workers, such as performers and those who operate entertainment businesses. These businesses are virtually shut down for what will be an entire season.
Call your senators and representatives in Congress. Tell them to stop bailing out corporations and start helping small businesses. Its time economic policies stop trickling down and start pushing up.
