By John Crews
Crews owns the Missile Baits lure company. He lives in Salem.
Few things in life are as good for the soul as fishing. While every angler wants to catch a fish, it really isn’t the catch that soothes the mind. It’s the hours spent out on the water or on the bank, oftentimes lost in thought, taking in the beauty of the outdoors and feeling the wind, sun and yes, rain and snow on your face as you commune with nature and try to lure the big one.
Now more than ever, many of us need an outlet away from what is going on in the world and to me, that outlet is fishing. I own a lure company and am a professional bass fisherman, so fishing is a major part of my life. However, it is still a getaway whenever I do it — whether in a tournament, with my friends and family or alone on my boat. Still, I have never valued fishing more than I do now because it allows me to get outside, away from the news and safely away from people. I truly feel mentally and physically healthier after being on the water.
Recently my family and I got to go down to Smith Mountain Lake and stay in a house we had rented for the lure company staff to use while hosting a bass tournament. The tournament was postponed because of the pandemic, so I thought it would be a great opportunity for a family getaway during these times. Boy, was it. With my normal schedule of fishing obligations and lure business, I am lucky to get each of my kids and wife out on the boat once a year. We did a few years’ worth of family fishing that weekend. My youngest daughter Ivy, who is 8 years old, caught her new personal best bass – a long 3 pound 13 ounce largemouth! We created so many other great memories that will last for the rest of my life.
As we all know, Gov. Northam issued a stay at home order until June 10. What you might not know is that luckily it makes clear that fishing is an allowable activity as long as you practice appropriate social distancing. The governor’s order also states boat ramps can remain open — again, as long as people practice appropriate social distancing — so you can still get away to your favorite spot. In the only brief conversation I have ever had with the governor, all he wanted to talk about was fishing. I think he has a personal interest in continuing to allow anglers to enjoy their pastime if at all possible.
We should all thank Gov. Northam, Secretary of Natural Resources Matt Strickler and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries for ensuring we can get outside to fish and experience all the benefits that come with it. Of note, Virginia is one of the 17 states with an Office of Outdoor Recreation, run by Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade for Rural Economic Development Cassidy Rasnick. As a business owner, I appreciate the state recognizing and prioritizing the recreation economy in this way.
Given all that is going on right now, I urge all Virginians who can get a fishing license to do so if they don’t already have one and get out on the water. In doing so, you will also be helping the recreation economy and supporting conservation efforts as much of the money for fishing licenses and gear purchases goes back to supporting fish habitat and ecosystem conservation. If you do go, follow the Department of Game & Inland Fisheries’ regulations and until the pandemic is over, recreate responsibly by maintaining appropriate social distancing and fish at a local spot so as not to burden other areas of the state. No matter what though, I guarantee it will do your mind and body good to get outside.
Good luck, be safe and healthy and good fishing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.