By Kendyl Crawford
Crawford is the director of Virginia Interfaith Power & Light, a Richmond-based nonprofit.
In 1967, The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. stepped up to the pulpit at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta to deliver what would ultimately be his final Christmas Eve sermon.
Being the holiday season, it’s not surprising that he wanted to talk about world peace. What was surprising, though, was how Dr. King decided to approach the subject: by talking about the planet as a whole. His speech discussed the sacred gifts of the Earth’s natural resources in addition to living together as people.
To be more harmonious on this planet, “we must develop a world perspective,” he said. Adding that “as nations and individuals, we are interdependent.”
And finally, the thesis: “It really boils down to this: that all life is interrelated. We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied into a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one destiny, affects all indirectly.”
This notion is as profound as it is uncomplicated. We are all connected, one way or another.
Virginia Interfaith Power & Light (VAIPL) is a nonprofit program dedicated to people of faith collaborating to grow healthy communities and advance climate justice through education, advocacy and worship.
As its director, I have seen firsthand how communities of color and lower income communities can pay the price when they are ignored by policymakers. I have seen how underrepresented constituencies become sacrifice zones due to inaction on issues like climate change.
To Dr. King’s point: the issue of climate change has a certain gravitas to it, centered around the shared experience connecting us all. This is one issue that quite literally impacts every single being on this planet.
It’s why people of faith and conscience see climate disruption as a moral issue. And it’s why I support taking bold, ambitious steps forward to address climate change and make harmful carbon pollution a thing of the past.
In Virginia, the legislature is currently considering a bill sponsored by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, called the Clean Economy Act. This measure will move Virginia’s outdated electric grid into a new clean era by transitioning it to 100% clean energy by 2050.
It will create clean energy jobs in the Commonwealth to the tune of 13,000 annually, generate $3,500 in bill savings for an average Virginia family over the course of the plan and it will bolster Virginia’s commitment to consumer equity by investing in low-income communities and providing much-needed oversight of electric monopolies.
Most importantly, VAIPL is excited that it will increase low-income energy efficiency programs, bring clean energy to low-to-moderate income households, expand access to solar and include an environmental justice review to ensure that a disproportionate burden is not imposed on communities of color and low-income communities. Environmental justice is important, which is why we are also advocating for the Virginia Environmental Justice Act, which would include equity considerations in all state agency responses to climate change.
This is personal to my family and me. Consider my hometown of Hampton. When my family first moved into our home, our backyard was not in a flood zone. That is no longer the case. Coastal communities require investments in programs that combat erosion and destruction of our shores, and Clean Economy Act does just that.
Also consider recent data from the Virginia Poverty Law Center indicating that cost reductions in energy bills can be directly linked to a focus on renewables like wind, solar, and hydropower. These investments, along with bill assistance programs, are tangible ways to see climate justice.
Being stewards of our planet’s natural resources for future generations is a moral obligation in 2020 and beyond. That’s why I was glad to see a broad coalition form around the Virginia Clean Economy Act with environmental organizations, business coalitions, advocacy groups and the faith community working together, which is exactly what we all need to do to have a chance at tackling the global climate emergency. We are living in an “all hands on deck” time.
For some, climate action and morality don’t seem to be in harmony, but I would argue just the opposite. And I suspect Dr. King would do the same. Just look at his Christmas sermon again, when he reminded the audience that as we are living our faith, we are bolstered by and forever connected to a “cosmic companionship.”
Let’s remember his call. As Australian wildfires fueled by climate change continue to ravage, we must urgently rise to the challenge in Virginia and prioritize meaningful action on climate.
