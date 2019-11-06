By Ken Conklin
Conklin is a consultant to the technology industry. He lives in Daleville.
Recently I had the occasion to cite several lines from the last stanza of “Casey at the Bat” (“Somewhere in this favored land the sun is shining bright, . . .”) for several of my empathetic acquaintances. This was after the Los Angeles Dodgers’ season ended abruptly at the hands of the upstart Washington Nationals in game 5 of the National League Division Series.
As a heads-up, you may not find enough action in the following paragraphs to continue reading, especially if you’re into football. I say this because people that keep track of such things report baseball is falling in popularity. The latest Nielsen ratings showed 18.3 million people tuned in to watch the Sunday NFL matchup between Green Bay and Kansas City. Those same ratings showed a scant 11.4 million watched World Series game 5 between the Nationals and the heavily favored Houston Astros. I, on the other hand, had no clue the NFL was vying for my attention that night.
The Dodgers have been my team since I was a kid growing up in Los Angeles (see “Bleeding Blue” on these pages in October of 2013). So much so that my current golf bag is Dodger blue, with their logo emblazoned all over it. This year in particular was going to be the year they would win it all, after losing in 2017 and 2018 to the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox. I enthusiastically told my golfing buddies that this was the best Dodger team ever. They yawned, and went back to talking football.
After the Dodgers demise I did some soul-searching and, setting myself up for disappointment, decided to go “all in” for the Nats. Gritty teams are fun to become emotionally attached to. For the entire season, whenever their backs were to the wall, the Nats always managed to prevail. Also, I could get behind the Washington D.C. fans who, at this point in history, could really use the distraction of a World Series. I didn’t commit to the point of swapping out my golf bag however.
My other reason for pulling for the Nats is because the National League plays real baseball, requiring the pitchers to bat. The American League allows a designated hitter to appear at the plate on their behalf. My neighbor, an avid Chicago White Sox fan, ignores my rants on this topic. He also changes the subject whenever I remind him about the Dodgers beating the White Sox in the 1959 World Series.
After dispatching the Dodgers and sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals, the Nats were in the World Series for the first time since the Middle Ages. The Astros were expected to have their way with them but miracle of miracles happened when the Nats won the first two games in Houston. Returning to Nationals Park we all became believers that it might be possible for them to win. But the Astros swept games 3, 4, and 5 in front of the Nats’ hometown crowd.
Game 5 did have several memorable moments, missed by those watching the NFL. Aside from the president making an appearance, two women got the attention of the fans and the players when they became exhibitionists, and a man with a beer can in each hand captured a home run ball without spilling any. These spectacles must have made everyone believe they were at a football game.
Now the Nats needed to win both Games 6 and 7 before the Astro’s hometown crowd. Everyone, including me, knew this would be an impossible undertaking. But, unexpectedly, they manhandled the Astros pitching in Game 6, quieting the enthusiastic Houston crowd.
I watched almost every play of every game up to this point, at times verbally helping the umpires with their calls. Occasionally my wife would glance at the TV and wonder why Jose Altuve, the Astro’s great 2nd baseman, was always coming up to bat. It did seem that way at times. But the Nats had their own secret weapon: True grit!
Anticipating Game 7 while writing this piece I reflected on how remarkable it was that neither team took advantage of any perceived “home field advantage.” Surely the Astros would finally take it home for Game 7.
But, to slightly reword the poem: “. . . the band is playing in D.C., and in D.C. hearts are light, and in D.C. men are laughing, and in D.C. children shout”.
Watch out for those Dodgers next year!
