By Ken Conklin
Conklin is the author of “NORVEL: An American Hero.” He lives in Daleville. www.kennethfconklin.com
It seems appropriate at this time to borrow from Gabriel Marquez Garcia’s masterpiece, Love in the Time of Cholera, for the title of this piece. Especially since my wife and I, hunkered down, were discussing literary influences while celebrating our wedding anniversary.
When it became clear that COVID-19 was going to be a big deal we canceled our annual plans to visit family on the west coast. We normally go to a favorite restaurant out there for our anniversary. But as Bob Dylan famously said in a song, “Things have changed.”
Since the world has gone on this collective “time out” much has changed indeed. Some of it heartwarming. A March 29th Roanoke Skies column by John Goss poses: “What can you gain from such skywatching strolls? How about a better understanding of your place in this immense cosmos.”
For me, the cosmos can be narrowed down to my neighborhood where there has been a lot of strolling lately. It is a thing of beauty: Families walking together, talking and laughing. Before, people just zoomed off to work. Now complete strangers will wave and holler a friendly greeting at us while we tend the yard.
My wife and I decided to commemorate our thirty three years of marriage by preparing a dinner together. It was, sort of, how it all started those many years ago. On one of our early dates I attempted to woo her by preparing dinner. Mind you, I’m a far cry from a gourmet chef, but she was impressed that I gave it a go. Thankfully she felt compelled to rescue me from whatever culinary fix I got myself into that evening.
For this year’s celebration we decided on a chicken and coconut curry dish we found among her collection of recipes. Aside from the chicken breasts themselves the concoction called for many exotic ingredients.
During normal times my wife does the shopping, occasionally sending me to the store to buy ketchup or milk. It takes me several hours to do this because I’m forever walking from one end of the market to the other trying to figure out in which aisle I can find the ketchup. Fortunately my wanderings always take me by the wine section, where I have a tendency to loiter.
But now, during these primal instinctive times, we have redefined our roles in the most basic terms. I am the hunter and she is the gatherer which means I get the food and she stages the kitchen. I have found lately that going to the market has its own heightened level of drama; to the point that I’m trying to assess as to what was a more life threatening moment in my life: Driving on an unsecure road between Xuan Loc and Vung Tau or grocery shopping in 2020.
But, mentally prepared, off I go at the crack of dawn on my reconnaissance mission in search of the light coconut milk, garlic, yellow curry paste, baby bok choy, tomato paste, and other obscure but necessary ingredients for our romantic dinner. My first stop was the wine section, of course. Then, careful to socially distance myself from the few other early morning shoppers, I spent several hours hunting for the items. The pursuit was successful. So much so that when I finally arrived home my wife said approvingly, “Good job!”
Then we cooked the meal together, although I use the word “together” loosely. What that meant was she did the cooking and I fetched a few things when she asked for them. I’m sure I was a very big help. I did select the music to set the right ambience. If any of you are looking for romantic musical suggestions I recommend Andrea Bocelli. Make sure you include his session with Ed Sheeran performing “Perfect Symphony.”
Another change in our lives will be hair care and grooming since the salons are closed until at least June 10th. For me it won’t matter because I can just let it grow out to the length it was when we were dating. For my wife, it may require some adapting. Again wanting to be a big help I suggested she let me cut her hair. Oops!
I then suggested that if we are still hunkered down by the time next year’s anniversary came around that we prepare Turducken together as our main course. Oops again!
The times are a changin’. Stay healthy, stay safe!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.