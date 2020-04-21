Southwest Virginia deserves real, long-term solutions, not quick-fix, get-rich schemes. While some areas of the state have just begun to experience an economic downturn due to COVID-19, Bristol and Danville have grappled with low average household incomes and high levels of debt for some time. Now, as COVID-19 brings additional economic strains to local economies, it’s even more clear that casinos are the last thing these cities need.
Earlier this year, Virginia’s General Assembly caved to pressure from the gaming industry and approved casino gambling in several rural and economically distressed areas, in theory to spur economic growth. Governor Northam just signed the bill without any amendments. But make no mistake, approving casinos didn’t happen because it was the best idea on the table. It happened because it’s an easy, short-term answer that’s convenient and beneficial for politicians.
Virginia legislators and casino boosters would have us believe that casinos are the solution to the challenges of higher unemployment, economic instability, and struggling public education, when in fact the evidence shows the exact opposite is true. Sure, the bright lights, clanking sounds, flashy décor, and the hustle and bustle of the gamblers a casino brings are all exciting, but the risks and hazards associated with building one or more in southwest Virginia are simply too high.
One hard lesson families and communities are learning from this pandemic is that some jobs are “essential” and others are not. While entertainment, retail and tourism are important, manufacturing and supply-chain industries are indispensable. Especially given what is now expected to be a long and protracted reopening of the economy and an even longer recovery, building and filling new casinos could only be counterproductive, especially for this region. Southwest Virginia needs more essential and sustainable jobs. The region needs real solutions, which require greater planning and effort, rather than quick band-aid fixes.
When a new industry comes to a region, it usually comes with additional costs. Most often, it’s infrastructure such as road expansions or housing accommodations. Amazon’s new headquarters in northern Virginia, for example, is driving up housing prices and creating a shortage of available homes for sale, hence the calls for more to be built. Introducing casino gambling to Southwest Virginia also comes with costs, but not the kind that ultimately improve the area. Ample evidence shows that casinos bring with them a plethora of social costs, including increased substance abuse, addictions, mental illness, suicide, violent crime, car thefts, and bankruptcy.
With so many Virginians unemployed as a result of COVID-19, adding a casino to the mix will only magnify these societal ills. In fact, gambling often attracts those who are unable to pay back what they’ve lost, adding further stress to families already struggling to pay their bills and keep food on the table. Studies show that a large portion of casino revenues come from a small percentage of customers, who are more than likely problem gamblers and account for between 35 and 50 percent of total gambling revenue.
Casinos aren’t even a particularly good source of tax revenue. That’s because casinos cannibalize business from nearby restaurants and bars, often just shifting or even reducing tax revenues. And while casinos do create some jobs, when they open in rural areas, they bring much of their needed skilled labor from outside the area, meaning employment for locals is only nominally impacted. Of the positions that would become available to current residents, many are low-paying and don’t provide what most would consider livable wages. Nor do they tend to involve opportunities for upward mobility.
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission’s report on Gaming in Virginia recently found that in every locality that could qualify for a casino under the legislation, the median income of casino employees would still be lower than the median income for the entire city. Meanwhile, many of the infrastructure and construction jobs would be temporary, and the jobs within the casinos themselves wouldn’t even be deemed “essential” during a health crisis like COVID-19. Senator Bill Stanley (R-Franklin County) was right when he predicted localities will eventually be back asking the legislature for help when they begin to see all the promised economic benefits evaporate.
The residents of Bristol and Danville will likely have the opportunity by Nov. 3 to decide for themselves through a referendum if they want to bring the false promises of casinos to their backyard. Let’s take the higher road and choose long-term protection for our families, rather-than short-term empty promises.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.