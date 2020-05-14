By Diana Christopulos
Christopulos is the retired owner of an international management consulting business. She lives in Salem.
It would be encouraging if a labor union spoke out for the safety of workers and the surrounding community. Instead, David Butterworth of Local Union 798 (“Getting back to work on MVP,” May 9, 2020) merely repeated the misinformed talking points of the shell corporation Mountain Valley Pipeline, which has no employees and is currently managed by the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) of Canonsberg, Pennsylvania. Butterworth’s union is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Neither MVP nor the union have roots in the Roanoke and New River valleys. In fact, at a rather heated meeting I attended here in Salem with MVP representatives in June 2017, an MVP spokesman suggested we enjoy a pleasant lunch and talk about something we could all agree on, “Like the Steelers.” He apparently thought we were in a suburb of Pittsburgh.
Our concern, which we have stated very clearly (“COVID-19 and an army of pipeline workers don’t mix,” April 1, 2020), is that MVP will follow through on the promise it keeps making to investors and hastily complete the project by the end of 2020 if they secure their many missing permits. The project is less than 20 percent complete in Giles and Craig counties and less than 50 percent complete in Montgomery and Roanoke counties. Residents of those counties and surrounding areas would likely see approximately 1,200 pipeliners descending on the region, the vast majority from out of state.
MVP apparently counts people from West Virginia as Virginia residents, a practice that has been inaccurate since at least 1863, when West Virginia became the 35th state. These workers would be living, shopping, eating, and getting medical care here. We already have significant COVID outbreaks in several nursing homes, and our population is more elderly and at-risk than average. An invasion of pipeliners would not be healthy for the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Butterworth seems to think that most opposition to MVP in our region is from people living in other states. He is apparently unaware that the project has long been formally opposed by conservative boards of supervisors in Giles, Craig, Montgomery, and Roanoke counties. Perhaps he does not know that anti-MVP candidates for governor from both parties carried localities all along the MVP route in 2017 (Corey Stewart and Tom Perriello). MVP is further opposed by numerous landowner and environmental groups in Virginia. MVP used a federal court action and the threat of eminent domain to seize the use of private property from over 300 Virginia landowners in 2018. Such behavior may be more popular around Charleston, West Virginia, where he is based, than it is in Virginia.
He also suggests that the fracked natural gas is primarily intended for use in Virginia. Roanoke Gas, which is a mere 0.5% customer of the project, already has two sources of natural gas and was recently denied permission by Virginia’s State Corporation Commission to charge its customers for connections it has built to MVP. Many of us believe that most of the product is intended for export. As an MVP representative told a Roanoke County supervisor who asked about export plans in October 2014, “Gas molecules go all over the place.”
MVP lost its permits because the company showed little concern for clean and safe rural water supplies, the Appalachian Trail, and federally endangered species. They are also still in court for their cavalier seizures of private property.
Nor has MVP shown much concern for worker safety. Virginia residents have reported numerous troubling incidents, including workers cutting trees in 50 mph winds and operating heavy machinery that has repeatedly flipped on dangerously steep slopes. Not long ago, local observers saw approximately 30 MVP workers arrive in a few trucks and proceed to meet as a large group. They wore no protective gear and did not practice social distancing. If they are behaving this poorly with a skeleton crew, what could we expect from 1,200 of them?
It is true that a very large number of people who live here see many costs and no benefits from the project. A company with so little regard for landowners, the environment and worker safety is not welcome during a pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.