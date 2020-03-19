By Donna M. Christensen
Christensen is a member of the Consumers for Quality Care board. She retired from the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015 where she served nine terms as a non-voting delegate from the Virgin Islands.
Hospitals are essential to the 8.5 million people living in Virginia’s many vibrant communities. We depend on hospitals when we’re sick or critically injured, often scared and desperate. In many instances, going to the hospital is our only choice for treatment. But troubling practices are becoming increasingly common here in Virginia and across the country: in recent months, we’ve seen a rise in predatory practices from hospitals in the form of outrageous surprise bills, wage garnishment, bankruptcy and unpredictable costs for treatment.
Americans are almost universally worried about the cost of health care, regardless of income level, age, gender, race or political identification, and for good reason. Not only do health care prices continue to climb, but a startling number of patients have wound up with medical debt that they have difficulty paying off. In fact, one in five credit reports contain medical debt, and 59% of bankruptcy filers believe that medical debt was a contributor to their bankruptcy. And hospitals, the largest individual contributor to health care costs in the U.S., are a major source of this financial harm.
Countless Virginians are getting saddled with unexpected hospitaldebt due to a variety of factors, such as surprise billing. In emergency situations, it is not uncommon for consumers to go to an in-network hospital, only to be treated by an out-of-network doctor. Take, for example, the three women who all received surprise bills after being treated at in-network Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, but by a doctor who was out-of-network. This common practice of “balance billing,” exacerbated by other factors like high-deductibles, leave many patients unable to pay their medical bills and stuck in a toxic wave of debt.
Making matters even worse, hospitals are increasingly utilizing harsh collection practices, pursuing lawsuits against patients, garnishing wages and putting liens on homes. One couple had a lien placed on their home by the University of Virginia Health System to recoup charges for an emergency surgery. Mary Washington hospital sues enough patients, like Daisha Smith, who didn’t even know she owed money until her wages started getting garnished, to have the court reserve a morning every month entirely for its cases. The examples of financial ruin go on and on.
And Virginia isn’t alone. These practices are increasingly employed by hospitals around the country, yet large regulatory and advocacy bodies have failed to act. The American Hospital Association, which represents nearly 5,000 mostly nonprofit hospitals and medical systems, has issued few guidelines on these predatory tactics. And federal standards and laws offer patients little protection. At a time when hospitals are increasingly raising their prices for care, there is currently no industry standard for hospital charity under federal law, and patients are often unaware of the community benefits or charity care for which they may qualify. National laws have failed to effectively limit harsh collections, requiring only that nonprofit hospitals make a “reasonable effort” to determine whether consumers qualify for charity care or financial assistance prior to pursuing a lawsuit, garnishing wages or putting liens on homes. Still, evidence suggests even this minimal threshold often isn’t met.
As governors from across the United States recently came together in Washington, D.C., for the National Governors Association (NGA) Winter Meeting, Consumers for Quality Care (CQC) issued an open letter urging them to address the mounting issue of hospitals inflicting predatory practices on their constituents. Because of the lack of federal regulations and industry standards, Gov. Northam and other governors across the country have an opportunity and responsibility to act. Gov. Northam should implement statewide regulations protecting Virginians from abusive collection practices and strengthening financial assistance policies. The governor also should enact ceilings for common abusive practices like high interest rates on medical bills, reporting on medical debts prior to insurance determinations and pursuing lawsuits when patients are eligible for free or discounted care. Virginians should be able to seek the health care they need without fear of financial ruin, and Gov. Northam can and must make that a reality.
