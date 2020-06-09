By Bill Chapman
Chapman is a real estate developer in Richmond who has developed properties in downtown Roanoke.
In January of 2019, The Roanoke Times reported, “The city isn’t yet sure what the new bus station or train station will cost. In the case of the bus station, the city anticipates that the Federal Transit Administration will pay up to 80 percent.”
Last week, the Roanoke Times reported the project cost is estimated to be $9.8 million.
In the most recent Roanoke City Budget for 2020-2021, the city has put aside almost $7.5 million to pay for the new bus station.
So how did we get from the FTA paying up to 80% to Roanoke’s taxpayers paying nearly 80%? What has changed?
The most likely answer is the City Manager’s office has become aware of a requirement by the FTA called a Section 106 Review. This process was established to provide protection to federally recognized historic buildings and districts from federally funded transportation projects. The proposed site for the new bus transfer station is at the intersection of the Roanoke Downtown Historic District and the Salem Avenue Automotive Commercial Historic District. Behind it is one of the city’s largest individually listed historic buildings, the former Norfolk & Western Freight Station now occupied by the Virginia Transportation Museum. You can think of the immediate surrounding area as a historic doughnut and the proposed site as the hole. Now imagine trying to make the case that the hole should be filled with noise and pollution. One that revs, squeals and screeches from before sunrise to after sundown, six days a week and likely seven in the near future.
It is practically assured an outdoor bus station will be seen as damaging to the historic fabric of the neighborhood. To offset the damage, it will take years of negotiation and far more costs than anticipated to gain FTA approval. This is why city leaders are pivoting from free federal money to Roanoke’s taxpayers shouldering the load of over $7 million dollars. If a new bus station were to find a home away from historic properties, the free federal money comes back and Roanoke saves millions. Considering the recent cuts to Roanoke City Public Schools, it would seem that money could be put to good use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.