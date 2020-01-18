By Larry Carver
Carver is a retired law enforcement officer who lives in Roanoke County.
Dear Sen. Edwards,
I urge you to put the safety and constitutional rights of your constituents first when you consider any legislation in Richmond. I am concerned Gov. Northam’s gun control bills will leave law-abiding Virginians defenseless. I spent more than 40 years working for local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. In the overwhelming number of cases, officers arrived on scene after a crime is committed and are not able to prevent it. That’s why so many law-abiding Virginians own a firearm: for home and self-defense.
In fact, nothing Gov. Northam is proposing would have prevented the tragedy in Virginia Beach last summer. So-called assault weapons are rarely used in violent crime. FBI data shows that four times as many individuals are killed with knives than with rifles of any kind. The data also shows that rifles were used in fewer homicides than blunt objects (clubs, hammers, etc.) or personal weapons such as hands, fists, and feet. In addition, we’ve had a federal ban on so-called assault weapons in the past and it didn’t work. A 1997 Department of Justice (DOJ)-funded study of the Clinton gun ban found “At best, the assault weapons ban can have only a limited effect on total gun murders, because the banned weapons and magazines were never involved in more than a modest fraction of all gun murders.” A 2004 follow-up study, also funded by the DOJ determined that “the ban’s effects on gun violence are likely to be small at best and perhaps too small for reliable measurement.” Presented with the overwhelming evidence of the ban’s inefficacy, Congress did not renew it. More recently, in 2018 a RAND Corporation study found no conclusive evidence that such bans have an effect on mass shootings or violent crime.
So-called universal background checks won’t keep guns out of the hands of criminals because criminals do not comply with the law. Instead, it will force law-abiding gun owners to pay government fees and comply with additional mandates simply to share a shotgun with a buddy on a hunting trip, or share a handgun with a friend in crisis who may need to borrow it to defend against a stalker or crazy ex-spouse who is threatening their life.
Instead of punishing law-abiding Virginians for the acts of violent criminals, I urge you to lock up dangerous criminals so they are off our streets. Lawmakers should focus on increasing opportunities for honest, hard-working Virginians to defend themselves. Americans use firearms for self-defense up to over 1 million times per year.
I remember a time when the Roanoke County Sheriff’s office had a 30-minute response time. But even with a wait time of 10-15 minutes, that leaves people in rural communities on their own to protect themselves and their families in times of crisis. That’s why I made it a point to teach my daughter how to safely and responsibly handle a firearm when she was a teenager. Today she lives in Richmond, where presumably law enforcement response times are faster. However, Richmond has a higher crime rate than Roanoke County, and so, as a parent, I still worry about her safety. It is important to me that she be able to protect and defend herself wherever she is.
Unlike you, she does not have armed security in Richmond. Like most of your constituents, she is solely responsible for her self-protection. I urge you to think of our safety when you take up Northam’s gun control bills. If it were your family left defenseless, what would you do?
