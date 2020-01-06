By George Cartledge Jr.
Cartledge is Chair Emeritus of the Carilion Clinic board of directors.
Another calendar year has ended and with it a decade of significant transformation in our region. Taking time to reflect on our hopes and dreams, and especially our collective accomplishments, will prepare us for the year ahead — and the new decade to come.
I had the privilege of serving the community on Carilion Clinic’s board of directors during the past decade. With the nearly 40 years I spent as an active member of the board, I gained valuable perspective on an organization dedicated to our patients and central to the character of our community. I’ve had the benefit of seeing what once was a collection of community hospitals and clinics become a thriving health system with collaborative partnerships that extend into research and education.
Let’s take a brief look back at the past decade. I can tell you that what we have achieved together far exceeded my expectations.
n Carilion’s workforce grew from around 9,000 to more than 13,000 employees serving our patients. When you consider that employees spend their hard-earned paychecks in our community, that’s a significant boost to our regional economy.
n Patients have access to 77 medical specialties now, up from just 10 such services a decade ago. That means more people don’t have to travel far for their care.
n Realizing the vision of Carilion’s then president and chief executive officer Ed Murphy and Virginia Tech President Charles Steger, a brownfield along Reserve Avenue transformed into the anchor of a Health Sciences and Technology Campus and the Roanoke Innovation Corridor — the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute, now known as the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.
n Nancy Howell Agee became president and chief executive officer and went on to serve as chair of the American Hospital Association’s Board of Trustees, sharing her visionary leadership and the story of our region with the health care field nationally.
n Carilion was one of only three health care systems in the country to pilot the accountable care organization payment model, which better emphasizes the health system’s role in improving the health of our communities.
And within the last year alone, the pace of change and transformation has been extraordinary.
n The Morningside Urban Farm in southeast Roanoke City marked a year of operations and Healthy Franklin County was created, both efforts empowering community members to improve their health through improved access to healthier food.
n Carilion’s Opioid Task Force collaborated with community organizations and government agencies to treat hundreds of people through outpatient services, telemedicine, and a peer recovery specialist program.
n Our advocacy for Medicaid expansion made it possible for thousands in our region to gain new access to health care.
n We welcomed Dr. Lee Learman as the new dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, which last May celebrated its first class to graduate with Virginia Tech diplomas after VTCSOM’s integration into the university as its ninth college.
n In July, the merger of Jefferson College of Health Sciences into Radford University created Radford University Carilion, a new name for a decades-old partnership to educate the clinicians and health administrators of the future.
n Carilion announced multiple projects to fuel further development of the Innovation Corridor and beyond: a $500 million expansion of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, a modern behavioral health building, and much needed parking improvements; transformation of the vacant JC Penney store at Tanglewood Mall into a consolidated space for Carilion Children’s outpatient and specialty practices; and a new cancer center.
Where will the path of collaboration take us in 2020? Title sponsorship of June’s IRONMAN 70.3 in Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the launch of the Local Impact for Tomorrow (LIFT) program at Fallon Park Elementary School are just two among many community collaborations you’ll see. Count on Carilion to remain a transformative leader by embracing new technologies, treatments and techniques to deliver ever better care to our patients, and in so doing, we’ll continue to transform our region for prosperity in the new economy.
With bold leadership, supportive communities, growing partnerships, and an implacable desire to innovate, Carilion will continue in 2020 to pursue our mission of caring for our community.
