By Kathy Carpenter
Carpenter is the Presbyterian Campus minister at UKirk at Virginia Tech. She lives in Blacksburg.
The common wealth of the nation should be used for the good of all the people, especially to lift up those who are most in need so that no one is left behind. However, the proposed budget from the White House will do just the opposite. It will harm our most vulnerable citizens, including low-wage workers, people with disabilities, veterans, children and many others.
Although the president has repeatedly claimed that health care access and affordability have improved under his leadership, the truth is that premiums have soared since he took office and the number of uninsured people has risen because of his actions, particularly changes to Medicaid.
Medicaid is essential to the well-being of millions of families. More than 1 in 5 of us rely on Medicaid for our health insurance. Around half of all births in an average state are covered by Medicaid and 20% of seniors on Medicare also depend on Medicaid to help them pay for their premiums. In Virginia, there are more than 1.3 million people that depend on Medicaid for their health care in some way, including more than 700,000 children.
Children in families without health care coverage are much less likely to see a doctor for preventive care and often use the emergency room for primary care. A visit to the doctor would cost far less. Simple illnesses like ear infections go untreated and lead to a child going deaf.
Medicaid is one of the most successful health care programs in the nation’s history. People insured through Medicaid have health outcomes that are virtually indistinguishable from those with private insurance, but Medicaid is far more cost effective because there are fewer profit margins or CEO pay raises to support. Plus, with much lower administrative costs than private insurance, a greater percentage of every dollar goes for actual health care — not for endless paperwork.
Research shows that Medicaid saves lives. The expansion of Medicaid in some states under the Affordable Care Act saved the lives of at least 19,200 people between 2014 to 2017. In Virginia, 375,000 people gained coverage as a result of Medicaid expansion.
Studies have also shown how vital Medicaid is in the fight against opioid addiction. A study released last month showed that counties in states that have expanded Medicaid have 6% fewer opioid related deaths than comparable counties that have not expanded Medicaid. That includes 11% fewer deaths from heroin overdoses.
The expansion of Medicaid under ACA has not only increased coverage in the states which have fully implemented the law, but has also brought needed resources to clinics and hospitals in rural and urban areas alike. It is expected to provide $421 billion to VA by 2021.
The dramatic cuts to Medicaid in the White House budget proposal would put health care for millions of people at risk, and it would drain money from state budgets.
And the budget isn’t our own worry: the administration recently proposed radically altering Medicaid by changing it into a block grant program that will potentially impact millions of people. While traditionally, Medicaid has covered all federally approved prescription drugs, this new proposal will allow states to limit access to prescription drugs for most conditions. The proposal would also allow states to dramatically increase costs to patients by raising co-pays and even eliminating benefits that Medicaid patients currently have.
Nor is Medicaid the only program on the chopping block. This budget again includes repeal of the Affordable Care Act. That would take health care away from an estimated 29.8 million people in the U.S. and roll back critical protections for people with pre-existing conditions so that insurance companies could go back to charging them more or denying them coverage.
Pre-existing conditions are common — over 3 and a half million people in VA have pre-existing conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma or depression. Without the ACA, even pregnancy and domestic violence can be treated as pre-existing conditions that allow insurance companies to charge more and refuse to pay for basic services.
President Trump repeated his support for pre-existing condition protections in the recent State of the Union speech. He’s also repeatedly promised to protect Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security, yet his actions speak otherwise. He continues to roll back protections for those most in need. We must all speak up now if we want to keep our health care.
