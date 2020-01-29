By John Capps, Patricia Huber, John Rainone, Robert Sandel and Dean Sprinkle
Capps is president of Central Virginia Community College. Huber is president of New River Community College. Rainone is president of Dabney S. Lancaster Community College. Sandel is president of Virginia Western Community College. Sprinkle is president of Wytheville Community College.
Since the emergence of the state’s community college system a half-century ago, our institutions have provided opportunities that were previously unavailable to a significant portion of Virginians. Embracing a philosophy based on the value of readily accessible higher education, we have opened doors to better futures for many thousands of students. In the process of helping students meet their educational and career goals, our colleges also have addressed the needs of employers for trained workers and played a key role in fostering economic development.
While we’re proud of a track record of sustained success over the decades, we also realize that more work remains to be done. Despite the availability of a number of support programs, too many Virginians face financial barriers that prevent college attendance. At the same time, employers throughout the region — and across the Commonwealth --struggle to find and maintain the workforce needed to compete in a global economy.
To bring a new approach to tackling these problems, a ground-breaking proposal by Gov. Ralph Northam is now being considered by the Virginia General Assembly. The G3 initiative (Get a Skill, Get a Job, Give Back) would provide tuition and other support for low-income and middle-income Virginians to attend any of the state’s two-year colleges. To qualify, students would be required first to apply for federal and state financial aid programs for which they may be eligible. They would enroll in specified high-demand programs within five targeted career areas: Healthcare, Information Technology, Manufacturing and Skilled Trades, Early Childhood Education, and Public Safety. To remain eligible upon enrollment, students would need to maintain satisfactory academic progress and fulfill required hours of work experience, community service, or public service.
We realize that even in prosperous times, the resources available to the Commonwealth are not unlimited. Obviously government leaders must consider the future impact of new programs in terms of their potential to bring positive change. In the case of the G3 initiative, we believe the long-term return on investment would be significant. For individuals, it would offer an affordable pathway to in-demand careers. Many of the students served would likely come from the population known as ALICE® (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). This group comprises those who hold down jobs and earn more than the official federal poverty level, but less than the basic cost of living. For them, the chance to gain the credentials needed for higher paying jobs could be life changing. For businesses and other organizations, G3 would provide badly-needed workers in areas where labor shortages now exist. In conversations with area employers, we frequently hear that they are challenged to find qualified workers needed to replace retirees or other departing employees, and in some instances to meet expanding demands for their products or services. This problem is especially pervasive in IT, healthcare, manufacturing and the other areas addressed by the proposed program.
Certainly, the economy as a whole would benefit from an increase in productive citizens contributing to the tax base (it’s estimated that completers of G3 programs would pay up to 60 percent more in state taxes than in their current low-wage jobs). And a higher level of competitiveness for employers would benefit everyone.
We have already received indications of strong bipartisan support for G3 in the General Assembly, as well as from community leaders. As the 2020 session continues and decisions are made regarding this promising legislation, we urge support from not only our legislators, but also from anyone who would like to see the region’s community colleges bring forth this bold new plan. More details about eligibility, program options and other details are available from any of us on request.
