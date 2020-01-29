By Richard W. Caperton
Caperton is senior director of regulatory affairs at Arcadia Power. He is based in Washington, D.C.
In December, I stood in a snowy field in upstate New York and watched Thomas and Janice Johnson join the solar economy. The Johnson’s, dairy farmers, had struggled with years of low milk prices and finally decided to do something different with their land. Where they used to look out their window and see cows, they now see solar panels. Today, their farmland now produces enough electricity to power more than 460 homes. The best thing for the Johnsons, however, is that their land is now generating reliable income, as the owner of the panels will make predictable lease payments every year.
The Johnsons and their farm sit at one end of the value chain. At the other end is Donna Mattoon, an electricity customer who always wanted to participate in solar but was prevented by the hassle and upfront cost of rooftop panels. The solar projects in New York have given her an opportunity to lower her bills and participate in solar power at no cost, without having to install panels. Her share of the project’s energy shows up as credits on her utility bill, and she’ll save hundreds of dollars this year with solar.
It is thrilling to see the Johnsons and solar subscribers like Donna solve their challenges together through the common solution of shared solar. In shared solar markets, anyone can subscribe to a remote solar project in their local area, regardless of whether they rent or own, at no cost and with no cancellation fee. In New York, where the Johnsons and Donna live, more than 2 gigawatts of solar have been installed, helping local residents save on their power bills and adding a new industry to local economies. It’s a virtuous cycle that should exist everywhere — but it doesn’t exist in Virginia today.
Beyond struggling dairy farmers, there are so many others who stand to benefit from shared solar. Vacant industrial land and large empty rooftops are often perfect places to put solar panels, which provide a new stream of income for the people and companies that own the sites. And any residents who aren’t able to install solar panels on their rooftops would no longer be excluded from the benefits of solar energy. This includes low-income customers who can’t afford to buy their own solar panels, but it also includes renters — such as the 83,000 active-duty service members in the Hampton Roads area — and anyone who lives in an apartment building.
As of 2018, Virginia was losing one dairy farm a week. The rural parts of the state need help, and solar is an underutilized tool in the rural development toolbox. At the same time, countless Virginia families struggle to pay their power bills every month. In fact, based on percentage of household income that goes toward energy costs, electricity is unaffordable for more than 75 percent of Virginia households. The opportunity to save money with solar could have a tangible impact on the lives of these Virginians. And, everyone in the state — particularly those in Virginia’s most vulnerable communities— benefits from cleaner air and taking action against climate change.
Virginia policymakers have been talking for years about tapping into the unrealized benefits of shared solar. A shared solar program was first proposed in Virginia in Gov. Northam’s 2018 Virginia Energy Plan, a call that was renewed by the governor though an executive order in September 2019 calling for a prioritization of renewable energy and other sources of clean power. But the changes needed to make shared solar a reality have yet to be realized. Meanwhile, Virginians across the state continue to struggle.
There is hope, however, that 2020 will finally be the year when solar can take hold in the state. The recently introduced Virginia Clean Economy Act would put the state on track to get 60 percent renewable electrons by 2036 and 100 percent by 2050, and some of that power would come from shared solar projects.
Lawmakers need to arrange passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act quickly, so that shared solar can reach its potential here in Virginia. From large landowners like The Johnsons to families looking to participate in solar and save money on their monthly power bill like Donna Mattoon, we all stand to benefit from the prioritization of renewable energy here.
