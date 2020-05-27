By Anne Campbell, Ed Spencer, Bob Sterrett, Rick DiSalvo and Fred Carlisle
The writers are the Sojourn Center executive committee.
We appreciate very much the article in the May 8 Roanoke Times about Sojourn Center for Hospice Care. We are writing now to tell you more about our activity and where the Sojourn Center project currently stands. Sojourn Center for Hospice Care is a non-profit 501©3 organization that has existed for ten years.
Our basic premise and purpose is this: Most Americans would like to die at home — in a comfortable and familiar place — not in a hospital or a nursing home. But only 25% do. When a terminally ill patient requires acute medical care that the home or nursing home no longer can provide, hospitalization is the only existing choice in the New River Valley or in the Roanoke Valley. At Sojourn Center, we believe everyone deserves exceptional end-of-life care that provides comfort, support, and dignity. Sojourn Center for Hospice Care will honor, celebrate, and lovingly support a person’s final passage. Leaving a legacy of peace and comfort is a gift to those left behind. Honoring the dying also promotes a community culture of respect and compassion.
Sojourn Center for Hospice Care will be a state of the art, medical center in a home-like environment to serve the terminally ill and their families. The in-patient hospice house will be staffed by medical experts in end-of-life care. There are no such hospice houses anywhere in the New River Valley —none anywhere in Western Virginia. Only 10 exist throughout the state of Virginia. North Carolina, in sharp contrast, has 41. Sojourn Center will add an important — even necessary — service to the region’s healthcare.
Sojourn Center planning has made considerable progress. We have engaged a capital development firm for advice about a future capital campaign. Twenty-seven acres of land located between Warm Hearth Village and LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg has been donated by Roger Woody for a hospice house site. A nationally recognized hospice house architect is working with us.
To move ahead, Sojourn Center for Hospice Care must engage a hospice agency as the clinical and administrative operator of the hospice house. The Virginia Department of Health regulations require that a licensed hospice agency that offers full services must medically operate any hospice in-patient facility.
Finding a local hospice agency that will partner with Sojourn Center in this endeavor is where we are stymied. We’ve had serious discussions with the two nonprofit hospice agencies in our region but they have each declined. Their primary reason was financial. In addition, one of the agencies felt strongly that if they were to move forward with plans for a hospice facility, Roanoke would be their preferred location.
Even though Sojourn Center will conduct a capital campaign to raise money toward building a 6 – 10 bed facility, the hospice agency would be financially responsible for the furnishings and equipment in the building and covering operational costs that go beyond what Medicare/Medicaid/insurance will pay. Hospice houses are not moneymaking operations; the operators must have a significant commitment to end-of-life care and active annual fundraising to make a hospice house financially feasible.
Needless to say, their refusals have not only disappointed us but have left us with some decisions to make about our next steps.
We also have had preliminary discussions with a North Carolina based hospice agency that provides hospice services in Virginia — as near as Floyd and Pulaski counties. That agency already operates 2 hospice houses — one with 6 beds and one with 20 beds with a large patient census to support the hospice houses.
The culture in Virginia and especially Southwest Virginia shows a lower use of hospice by families than the national statistic where 46% of dying people are serviced by hospice care. This cultural concern which limits hospice use could be addressed by having a brick and mortar hospice house as well as an active educational campaign about hospice services.
The Covid-19 crisis and the rapid economic decline across the country not only complicate our situation but effectively block further progress for a while. Even if we were fortunate enough to engage an operator, which seems very unlikely in the current environment, we could not sensibly initiate a capital campaign. It might be a year or more before the financial environment makes it practical.
We are not giving up, despite the obstacles. We invite interest and support from the New River and Roanoke Valleys. We would be happy to answer questions. When the time is right, we would be happy, as well, to meet with groups to explain our project.
