By H. Gregory Campbell, Jr.
Campbell is an attorney in Blacksburg.
The op-ed written by attorneys Branscom, Rogers, and Turk titled “We Support the Reappointment of Judge Long” published Feb. 8, 2020 is an effort by good lawyers to create a narrative that supports their position. I have practiced law in Blacksburg for forty-two (42) years. I know and respect the authors, but their narrative skirts the main story which is Marc Long’s judicial evaluation. Virginia Circuit Court judges are appointed to 8-year terms by the Virginia legislature.
The Virginia Supreme Court oversees a Judicial Performance Evaluation Program whereby each Circuit Court judge is evaluated in the middle of his or her term and again near the end of that term. Under contract with the Supreme Court, the School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University solicits confidential responses from dozens of local attorneys, courtroom bailiffs, court reporters, clerks, and jurors. VCU then compiles the responses and creates a report for each judge. Mid-term reports are kept confidential and are used to help each judge evaluate his or her own performance and strive for improvement. End-term reports are made public and shared with the legislature as it considers which judges will be reappointed.
Judge Long’s current term expires June 30, 2020. He applied for reappointment and faced some tough questioning in December by the legislative committees considering his reappointment. That tough questioning had to do with the results of his 2019 end-term evaluation, one of 50 such evaluations sent to the General Assembly in November 2019 for judges eligible for reappointment in 2020. Respondents to the evaluation survey were asked to indicate whether a judge displays a certain trait or behavior “every time,” “frequently,” “some of the time,” “rarely,” or “never.”
In Judge Long’s report, 167 survey respondents noted their observations about this statement: “the judge displays patience in the courtroom.” Of the survey respondents 34.7% said “every time;” 31.1% said “frequently;” 22.8% said “some of the time;” 9% said “rarely;” and 2.4% said “never.” Generously assuming that “every time” and “frequently” are the only really acceptable responses to this statement, Judge Long’s score of 65.8% was the worst of the 50 judges evaluated.
Making the same assumption about what constitutes an acceptable response, in the categories of “the judge is courteous in the courtroom,” “the judge shows respect for all court participants,” “the judge exhibits fairness to all parties,” “the judge treats all parties in an impartial manner,” and “the judge performs judicial duties without bias or prejudice” — categories of significant importance to all litigants — Judge Long’s scores once again ranked 50th out of 50.
The report also provides an “overall performance” score wherein 25.9% of the survey respondents answered that overall, Judge Long’s performance was “unsatisfactory” or “needs improvement.” This score ranked 49th out of 50, and was more than 20 points worse than the median score of 5.25%.
Given these results, when Delegate Chris Hurst exercised his influence recently to have Judge Long omitted from the list of judges being renominated by the House of Delegates, he was doing what we should all want him to do – help his constituents get the best judge they can get. Too often, decisions about judges have more to do with politics than they should. That is not the case here. This decision was driven by Judge Long’s own performance, manifested in his evaluation.
To be clear, Judge Long is not being fired. The House of Delegates has just chosen not to re-nominate him for another term. A judicial appointment is not an entitlement program, nor should it be. When a citizen has his or her day in court, that citizen deserves to face a judge who represents the best available person for the job.
In closing, this is neither personal nor political for me. I don’t know Chris Hurst at all. I have known Marc Long since grade school, and I have never had a cross word with him. I applaud the efforts described in the earlier op-ed regarding his good work in establishing local drug courts and his 15 years of public service. Being a judge is hard work, and I appreciate the hard work that he has done.
But, looking forward, we should support our legislators when, based on solid, reliable information, they try to do what is best for the citizens of our judicial circuit, and that is clearly what Delegate Hurst did recently.
