Hallelujah! At last we are moving toward material reparations for all the social injustice which built the very foundations of this country. Full speed ahead on making whole those of us who have been scarred for life by oppressive legal, social and economic slavery. Truly a day of reckoning long overdue.
As we mount our horse and ride in all directions, I do have a few questions for those wiser heads leading the charge. Who shall be levied and contribute to this chest which will be redistributed to we the exploited proletariat?
Well, Spain certainly for spreading disease when looting South and Central American gold, forcing conversion to Christianity and enslaving. Since the British government ruled most of North America from 1607 until 1781, certainly, they are complicit and must contribute. Understanding there are different African nations governing the original 16th century territories which captured, chained and sold fellow Africans, the well-accepted law of previous ancestral contributary blame and liability is applicable here.
But let us be inclusive. Many undesirables and internal enemies of the British Empire were, after quick summary judgement, transported to the Colonies as bond slaves, men and women, for specific years hard labor. The dark side of their treatment, especially young white women, remains in historical defilade.
Naturally the proponents of reparations, with their own racial tunnel vision, ignore the most egregious uncompensated land swindle and forced eviction in our history. More on establishing recompense and guilt later.
Finally, we have fringe groups so unimportant that I hesitate to mention. The buying and selling of Chinese labors and accompanying sex slaves for the Transcontinental Railroad are but one. The loyal Americans of Japanese ancestry imprisoned in camps during World War II. The exploited Appalachian land owners and later their progeny who were economically enslaved in the coal mines. Irish and Jewish immigrants who were regarded lower than dogs when it came to social entrance criteria and hiring.
Next is quantifying the present value of past labor stolen through slavery or, in the case of Native Americans, land and mineral rights, whose ownership was guaranteed by contract but later stolen.
Certainly, one can determine the number of slaves, average life span along with number of uncompensated hours worked. Records exist documenting comparable pay for white laborers. An easy computation.
Slave populations of individual states from original colonization until emancipation can be determined and percentage financial responsibility established. Likewise, economic slave-holding industries such as the New England textile mills, West Virginia coal mines and New York Jewish sweat shops can be equitably taxed back through the states which allowed them to exist.
In the case of Native Americans, the land should be given back. It may then be repurchased at prevailing real estate values. The current illegal owners must be given first right of refusal or get off the land.
However, as freedmen found out during reconstruction, deductions must be made for food, clothing, shelter, medical care and lack of productivity during childhood and old age. Also, in the case of indentured slaves, the cost of transportation from the British Isles was a reimbursable cost due their owner. While Africa slave transportation accommodations were cruel, they were a cost to the owner. Native American reservation costs will be deducted.
Next will be determining racial and ethnic eligibility for sharing. With interracial marriage and mixed-race children commonplace, anecdotal family trees or physical features such as pigment or hair color will not qualify for full share participation. Thank goodness we now have DNA testing which will exclude the likes of the Rachel Dolezal, Emma Hallberg or the 10 generational traces touted by Elizabeth Warren. DNA percentages rule.
This reparation appears complex however the solution is a cabinet-level Department of Reparations. It will take 20K staff of accountants, historians, genealogists, anthropologists, and geneticists to ensure social justice.
We still have the dilemma of reparations to individuals whose ancestors such as mine, Clarence Thomas’, Dr. Ben Carson’s, Jason Riley’s and thousands of Irish, Jewish, Arab Chinese, Japanese et.al, who endured indentured, chattel, economic, social and religious slavery but still succeeded! How come ?
What have I gotten wrong here? Did I just talked myself out of an easy windfall snitched from somebody else’s’ pocket?
But wait!! Is some hidden factor at work here? What sets me apart from my Scottish indentured slave of 1650? How did we overcome? Is Sheila Jackson Lee (OMG is she named for one of those statues?) wrong?
Was lack of reparations really the driving reason for failure?