By David Butterworth
Butterworth is a business agent for Local 798, which has had members working on the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
The spread of the novel coronavirus is a public health issue unlike any other faced by Americans in the past century, and its impact on workers and families has been devastating. As bad as the situation is, some anti-pipeline activists have decided to seize the crisis to advance their agendas by spreading fear and misinformation. It’s dishonest and shameful.
Members of Pipeliners Local 798 are proud to provide for their families and serve their country by building infrastructure projects that benefit workers, Virginia and the rest of the United States.
On this newspaper’s pages and elsewhere, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline have stoked fear by claiming the hard-working men and women building the project could spread the virus and buy up basic supplies across the region.
Set aside the fact that MVP construction is on hold. And that all but a small portion of the project remains to be built. And that, once construction is permitted to resume, workers will return to the site with a heightened awareness of social distancing and safe habits needed to protect themselves and others.
We recognize we’ll also be under close scrutiny to ensure we’re adhering to state and federal guidelines. We hope the same scrutiny is applied to the protesters who converge on the pipeline right-of-way from Michigan, Massachusetts and Arizona, among other states.
It’s interesting that these outlandish claims about construction crews spreading contagion ignore how supplies get to market in the first place.
The answer is that hard-working men and women —many of them members of their union local — are working across the supply chain to get products to restaurants, stores and other businesses, where consumers can buy them. The economy here is interconnected with the national and global economies. We’re all in this together, and we need to work in good faith with each other to get through this.
Organized labor is playing a major role in keeping America moving forward during this time of pandemic. Critical infrastructure projects, like the Mountain Valley Pipeline, are essential to keeping reliable and affordable power and heat in homes and businesses throughout the supply chain, and positioning them for growth in the future.
Opponents of this project aren’t being honest when they claim COVID-19 is their primary concern. They don’t want to see the MVP built. Period. They’ve already shown they’re willing to resort to any tactic to try to stop it. That includes erecting illegal tree-sits, vandalizing construction equipment, harassing and assaulting workers, and even intimidating members of the state Water Control Board, as they did when they hung an anti-pipeline banner outside one board member’s home.
We get it. Some people don’t want the pipeline. Other people do. The federal government has determined the project is needed and that it serves the public. Roanoke Gas Co. is counting on the pipeline to supply natural gas to homes and businesses here in Virginia.
During the peak of construction in 2018, there were 2,500 men and women earning a good living by working on the pipeline. These included highly skilled experts in their fields, fully focused on building a project that is safe and reliable.
They finished the majority of the construction – 90% of the project is complete — before environmental activists bogged things down in the court system. Now, Mountain Valley is in a holding pattern and focusing entirely on environmental monitoring at open construction sites while government agencies do more work.
If Mountain Valley succeeds in getting all of its regulatory issues resolved — and we certainly hope that it does – we’ll be back out on the right-of-way to safely finish construction of this important American infrastructure project.
While it will take some time to return to normal, nobody expects the pandemic to last forever. The region and country will need every opportunity to get people back to work and restart the economy.
The MVP offers one such opportunity. When the time comes, members of Local 798 will be ready to work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.