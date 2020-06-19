By Jesse Bucher
Bucher is associate professor of history at Roanoke College and director of the College’s Center for Studying Structures of Race.
In June of 1865, more than two months after the Civil War ended on a battlefield in Appomattox, Virginia, Union troops under the direction of Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas. On June 19, Granger publicly announced the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation. The proclamation liberated the approximately 250,000 enslaved people in Texas who had been systematically prevented from receiving their overdue freedom.
Over the past 155 years, African Americans throughout the United States have annually celebrated June 19 – “Juneteenth” – as a national holiday commemorating the end of slavery. Juneteenth marks a day of remembrance, a celebration of Independence, and a solemn appreciation for previous generations of enslaved men, women, and children.
While a moment for celebration, Juneteenth also calls attention to a very specific relationship between law, justice, and time. Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but the law’s mandate that enslaved people in seceding states “henceforward shall be free” only gained implementation when Union troops conquered territory in rebelling states. The principles of Lincoln’s law, and the subsequent expansion of freedom to enslaved people, were delayed. It took too long.
This year, Roanoke College will officially observe Juneteenth for the first time in the college’s history. This observation took us too long. It took us too long to appreciate — really appreciate — the symbolism of Juneteenth. It took us too long to start the process of grappling with our own institution’s connections to slavery. We cannot fully amend these wrongs, but we can get to work on making a different future.
Right now in both the United States of America and other parts of the world, people are protesting against systemic racial oppression. These protests did not arise spontaneously. Indeed, they have been present in one form or another since the founding of permanent settlements in what later became the United States. Yet, there is something different happening right now. New alliances have been formed – across lines of race, class, gender, and generation — that are calling for broad and systemic changes.
Over the last month, these voices have been reinforced by an outpouring of statements —from politicians, civic leaders, corporations, and colleges – that have all renounced systemic and structural forms of racism. Many protestors have greeted these broad and unexpected responses with a mixture of appreciation and cynicism. Words of support from leaders and institutions that possess power can certainly add fuel to a struggle for justice and equality. But words do not cost anything. Real change emerges from sustained engagement led by people with a passion for justice.
If Juneteenth tells us that freedom takes too long, then we must try to find new techniques for moving ahead. Apologizing for being complicit in past injustices, even declaring “I am not a racist,” are minimal starting points. We have to work together to ensure that people and institutions with power remain accountable. We can prove that there is a difference between opportunism and real opportunities for concrete change.
Roanoke College, like so many other institutions, has long had the opportunity to reconcile with its past. It took too long to get here. How are we going to move forward? What changes to our culture will we decide to make? What topics do we want to learn about? What questions will we need to ask? Whose voices do we need to hear? Colleges thrive with the power of imagination, and at this moment, we can begin to imagine a new college.
Somehow, this moment in our history feels different. Ours is a world of instant results and immediate responses. We hear all the time about how quickly news and information travel. And yet with all this speed, no one was fully prepared to understand that 8 minutes and 46 seconds can still feel like an overwhelming eternity. Watching George Floyd ask for permission to breathe — to live, to exist, to speak — has produced unparalleled levels of anger and action.
Why? What is different this time?
Floyd’s words, “I can’t breathe,” cut across time. They tell us that the legacies of slavery and segregation still envelop us to this day. Systemic racism is suffocating. Understanding the painful legacy of slavery is crucial to unpacking the structural and systemic inequities that exist today, and we have to grapple with that history while also engaging with the radical imagination that is required to construct a truly just society.
Let us celebrate Juneteenth by appreciating and considering the day’s complexities. We know that the arrival of justice and equality for so many has taken too long. In this time of uncertainty, we must sustain our empathy, our appreciation for human life, and our demands for justice so that we might breathe life into opportunities for real changes. We cannot wait any longer.
