Student loan debt has gotten out of hand across the country, and Virginia is no exception.
Borrowers across the United States are experiencing an unprecedented student loan debt crisis. Student debt in the U.S. has rapidly risen in the past decade, according to Bloomberg, ballooning from $675 billion in 2009 to $1.52 trillion in 2019. According to LendEDU data, 60% of recent graduates are saddled with student debt, averaging $27,975 per borrower.
LendEDU conducted a Student Loan Debt-by-Decade Report examining the changes in student loan debt figures between 2007 and 2017 at nearly 1,000 different U.S. colleges and universities. And based upon the report, Virginia has not fared particularly well regarding student debt growth over the last 10 years.
Over the past 10 Years, Virginia has posted some of the worst student loan debt figures.
Virginia saw a 61.31% increase when it came to the average debt per borrower figure between 2007 and 2017. Seeing average debt go from $18,184 in 2007 to $29,333 in 2017, the state ranked 46th out of 50 states and Washington D.C. when ranking from least debt growth to most.
Further, the percentage of graduates with student loan debt in Virginia rose from 55.52% to 55.76%, a 0.23% increase that ranked it 30th in the country.
How have certain institutions in Virginia handled student loan debt?
Many schools in Virginia have seen their average student debt figures increase in the past decade. These are how the four largest schools in Virginia fare:
1. Liberty University’s average debt per borrower figure increased by 21% from $18,078 to $21,875 from 2007 to 2017. Liberty University’s percentage of graduates with debt also increased from 56% to 61%.
2. George Mason University’s average debt per borrower figure increased by 84.11% from $16,705 to $30,755. The university’s percentage of graduates with debt also increased by 7%.
3. Virginia Commonwealth University’s average debt per borrower figure increased by 55.95% from 2007 to 2017 and its percentage of graduates with debt actually decreased from 64% to 62%.
4. Virginia Tech’s average debt per borrower increased by 49.54% from $20,209 to $30,221. The university was able to decrease its percentage of graduates with debt from 53% to 49%.
Hampton University did the worst in both categories, increasing their average debt per borrower by 836.38% from $3,645 to $34,131, while also growing its percentage of graduates with debt from 28% to 75%.
What can be done to improve the student loan debt situation in Virginia?
Virginia has already taken some steps aimed at reducing the state’s student loan debt situation, but more work can be done.
A new office was established to help control debt in this area: the Office of the Qualified Education Loan Ombudsman. There is a first-ever student loan advocate, Scott Kemp, who will assist borrowers in any issues that may arise or have already occurred, in addition to educating borrowers on various financial aid. The office will also review and resolve complaints from borrowers.
In addition to that newly-established office, Virginia also has several financial aid programs that try to educate the general populace as much as possible about their different options. From federal student loans to private student loans to how repayment works, these programs can help borrowers better understand what they are getting themselves into before they saddle themselves with debt.
But more assistance is needed. Here are some examples:
There are many programs other states have implemented to reduce debt, and it may be beneficial for Virginia to try to do the same. These strategies could help reduce total student debt in the state of Virginia, which in turn would help the economy, taxpayers, etc.
- Incentivize companies to offer student loan repayment benefits
This program would incentivize companies to assist paying off student loans by making these funds non-taxable on at least a state-level or subsidizing them through corporate tax breaks.
- State-based student loan programs
Virginia does not have any unique student loan programs. By adding state-based student loans, it would help the residents of Virginia obtain loans with lower interest rates and better financial hardship options.
In addition to having the ability to offer state-based student loans, Virginia could also expand loan forgiveness programs, while also setting up its own refinancing authority.