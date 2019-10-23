By Mike Brown
Brown is a research analyst for LendEDU, a website that helps consumers learn about and compare financial products, including student loans.
There is over $1.6 trillion in outstanding student loan debt in the United States; solving the student debt crisis and ever-increasing cost of higher education has never been more paramount for the American people.
The looming 2020 presidential election emphasizes this urgency as student loan debt has been brought up in both debates more quickly than in any other election cycle.
Democratic party candidates have offered solutions ranging from partial forgiveness based on income to complete forgiveness on all outstanding debts. On the other side of the spectrum, the Republican party has discussed some possible legislation, including a more streamlined repayment process for borrowers.
Either way, it is more clear now than ever before that student loan debt in the U.S. has reached a tipping point, and lawmakers are acting accordingly to curry favor amongst voters. In order to grasp the severity of student loan debt in the U.S., all one has to do is take a look at the recent student loan debt numbers reported by LendEDU.
After analyzing the latest student loan debt figures reported by the colleges and universities themselves, the average debt per borrower figure is now $28,565, which is up $277 from last year’s data. Further, 56.99% of graduates from the class of 2018 (at non-profit 4-year private and public colleges) had some amount of student loan debt after leaving campus.
State-wise, the average student debt per borrower figure ranged from a low of $19,742 in Utah to a high of $38,766 in Connecticut.
When it came to Virginia, the state had an average debt per borrower figure of $30,832, which ranked 34th out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., when going from the lowest figure to the highest. The schools keeping Virginia’s student debt figure as low as possible include Washington & Lee University ($21,758), Liberty University ($22,836), and Randolph-Macon College ($23,336).
And, the Virginia institutions pushing the state’s student loan debt figure higher are Mary Baldwin University ($37,097), Roanoke College ($41,187), and Randolph College ($42,183).
When it comes to solutions, Virginia has not done much to bring down student loan debt in the state. In February of this year, Virginia lawmakers blew a chance to make it mandatory for student loan servicers, like Navient, to be licensed by the State Corporation Commission if they wished to conduct business in the state.
However, there is a new push in Virginia to finally get state lawmakers to pass a Borrower’s Bill of Rights. Although this proposed legislation has been voted down three times before in General Assembly sessions, perhaps a sense of urgency amongst constituents to resolve the student loan debt crisis will force legislators to finally take action.
A bill of rights for Virginia student loan borrowers would keep them informed of their respective loan balances, while also ensuring student loan servicers are closely monitored and applying payments correctly. It would be wise for lawmakers to get this passed.
Federally, there are pieces of legislation being introduced that could benefit student debtors in Virginia. For instance, Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Representative Mark Pocan (D-WI) have spearheaded a group of 42 members of Congress that reintroduced the Debt-Free College Act that aims to help slow down and reverse the student debt crisis in America. If passed, the act would “establish a state-federal partnership that provides a dollar-for-dollar federal match to state higher education appropriations” to help students better afford higher education. Such funding would chip away at the amount of student loan debt so many young Americans must take on if they wish to attain a bachelor’s degree.
Solving student loan debt in the U.S., and specifically Virginia, is an uphill battle that will take multiple years, perhaps decades, to correct. However, if we continue to take no action and let the national debt continue to build on top of that unsightly $1.6 trillion figure, the economic consequences will be severe for not just student loan borrowers, but all consumers.
Virginia can do its part by finally passing a student loan bill of rights that will rein in student loan servicers, while those representing the state in our nation’s capital can throw their support behind the Debt-Free College Act.
