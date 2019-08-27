By Mary Brothers
Brothers a rising second-year student at Bennington College in Vermont. She is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke.
On August 12, I wrote this letter to Rep. Ben Cline, R- Rockbridge County, in regards to his response to the El Paso And Dayton shootings.
Dear Congressman Ben Cline,
I read the “Sixth District Perspectives” that you sent out on August 10th and I found myself struggling with your response to the horrific Dayton and El Paso shootings. While I completely agree that the shootings were acts of terrorism, I failed to see how your Mass Violence Prevention Act was a “realistic solution.” You say that it would reduce “the flow of fire arms into the black market,” but both the guns that were used to commit the heinous massacres were purchased legally. Therefore, I fail to understand how curbing the illegal sale of guns is the best and most effective course of action to take. To be clear, I see nothing wrong with doing this; I think it is an important component to solving America’s gun problem, but, in such dire times, surely harsher measures are needed. With so many people’s lives at stake, what reason is there to hold back from taking the most aggressive course of action?
After experiencing one devastating mass shooting, New Zealand banned semi-automatic weapons in less than one month. We experienced two mass shootings in less than 13 hours and yet we still skirt around the issue and propose any solution but banning the weapons that are essential to these crimes. I sincerely hope that you agree with me that a human life is more dear and more precious than the ownership of a gun. New Zealanders cherished their right to bear arms as fiercely as we do, yet over 10,000 firearms were voluntarily surrounded by gun owners after the massacre that claimed the lives of 51 people. Unlike Americans, they understood that nothing was more important than preventing such a thing from happening and that giving up their guns was an easy and insignificant sacrifice to their personal liberty if it could possibly help stop such senseless violence.
Please seriously consider supporting a similar ban on semi-automatic weapons here in the United States. As a living, breathing, feeling human witnessing such horrific and tragic events in our home country, I do not see how you possibly could not.