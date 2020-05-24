By Thomas Brostrom, Mark Goodwin, Logan Landry, John Zahurancik
Brostrom is the president of Orsted North America, based in Boston, Massachusetts. Goodwin is the president and chief executive officer of Apex Clean Energy, based in Charlottesville. Landry is the chief executive officer of Sigora Solar, based in Richmond and Charlottesville. Zahurancik is the chief operating officer of Fluence, an energy storage company based in Arlington.
Nearly 17 million Americans are now unemployed because of the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. No state is immune from the devastation created by this virus, including Virginia. Just like it is taking all of us to unite to defeat the virus, we will all have to come together to rebuild the Commonwealth’s economy.
During the recent legislative session, the General Assembly passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, a vision for growing our state’s economy, creating jobs, and fighting climate change all rolled into one. Little did they know that vision could soon become a lifeline for Virginians in need of work — one that is estimated to create 13,000 jobs a year.
As executives in companies that create well-paying jobs, we know that putting Virginia’s wind, solar, and energy storage resources to work was a smart move by the General Assembly and governor. That investment will play a key part in rebuilding the commonwealth’s economy, and we are eager to be a part of that.
Clean energy has for years been one of the fastest-growing sectors in Virginia’s economy. As of the start of 2020, more than 101,000 people were employed in advanced energy across the commonwealth. This represents twenty times more than those employed coal and more than twice as many jobs as in real estate, — tens of thousands of jobs at risk unless policymakers move quickly to shore up this sector.
In light of these important economic contributions, we are thrilled that Gov. Northam signed the VCEA and rejected calls by entrenched interests to delay its implementation.
Gov. Northam rightly rejected their discredited claims that clean air, affordable energy, and economic progress cannot coincide. The truth is, not only can we rebuild Virginia’s economy while benefiting the environment; such clean energy investments are one of Virginia’s best opportunities for long-term job growth and investment.
The legislators and Gov. Northam didn’t know this terrible pandemic before they started working for Virginia’s clean energy economy, but they were smart enough to know that the economic and health benefits to our communities were too big, too important, to ignore.
They also were aware that — unlike the extremely volatile price swings of fossil fuels — solar, energy storage, energy efficiency and wind energy are price-stable and cost-effective. That’s why governments and Fortune 500 companies alike are seeking clean energy sources for their needs. Low-cost, clean energy also makes great economic sense for Virginia’s families, who are using more electricity than before as they spend more time at home.
As with any economic slowdown, there’s a temporary dip in energy use across commercial and industrial sectors. Demand has fallen in all markets as stay-at-home orders have closed businesses and likely caused a global recession. Loads have declined 5% to 15% with significant regional variation according to the Rocky Mountain Institute. When the economy recovers, and energy demand rises, Virginia needs to be ready to supply the demand with efficient, affordable, clean energy.
Our state legislators were right to support clean energy in the last session of Virginia’s General Assembly, and they should continue to do so. But largely, the baton has been passed to us, the businesses that will help implement the VCEA in a cost-effective manner that will bring multiple benefits to the commonwealth and will put Virginia on the leading edge of an economic recovery.
The bottom line is that the Virginia Clean Economy Act and renewable energy make sense for our commonwealth. It’s the clean, low-cost and efficient path to economic recovery and healthy communities. It made sense before the coronavirus, and it makes even more sense today.
