By Tim Bradshaw and Randy Clements
Bradshaw has served as the executive director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport since 2014. Clements is a Roanoke foot and ankle surgeon and pilot. In July, he became chairman of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission.
The Blue Angels are models of dynamic teamwork. Their yellow and blue fighting machines slice through skies and clouds while thousands of bystander’s stare in amazement. This impressively choreographed formation flying is the result of extreme coordination and planning.
The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission and its staff look to emulate the Blue Angels as we strive to enhance our airport.
The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, or “FLYROA,” and its governing commission recognize the role of the airport in economic development and are dedicated to encouraging the airlines to offer reliable service, additional destinations and affordable fares. As indicated in Mr. Bradshaw’s commentary one month ago, these are driven by airline corporate decisions. We would like to take this opportunity to share with readers the efforts that are underway:
1. Financial Incentives:
The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission and staff have assembled very attractive financial incentives to any air carrier that expands service at FLYROA. These incentives include waivers for landing fees and gate rent, marketing funds and revenue guarantees to ensure profitability in the first year of operation. Last year, FLYROA received a federal small community air service development grant. The airport had applied unsuccessfully for this grant multiple times in previous years. Private industry and local governments pledged additional funds from the community as well. Our packages now match or exceed financial incentives offered by other regional airports.
2. Passenger Experience:
FLYROA continues to invest in improvements to our facility and focus on the customer experience. We recently installed new jet bridges and completed the parking lot walkway canopy. We will soon begin construction to consolidate our fleet of rental cars. While the airlines control the schedules, fares, and ticket/gate agents, our mission is to remain committed to the passenger-centered experience.
3. Brand Loyalty and a Growing Local Economy:
Airlines have noticed the recent economic victories in our region. In 2017, the airport saw over 611,000 passengers. This year, we expect over 716,000. That is a 100,000 increase in passengers in two years! We have also seen an increase from 8,100 available seats a week to over 10,000 seats a week. We anticipate that more seat availability (capacity) will help reduce fares. In addition, FLYROA has added first-class seat options on Airbus aircraft and dual-class service is offered on larger regional jets. Two of our carriers have doubled the number of daily flights offered to their hubs.
In addition to being a transportation hub, FLYROA serves as a community economic anchor and an economic development partner. FLYROA has acquired multiple plots of land with the intent of expanding airport commerce. Our physical expansion underscores FLYROA’s commitment to continued improvement in the near term.
4. Industry Influences:
Competition for air service expansion is at an all-time high. Because of airline consolidations/mergers, four major carriers control 85% of the market in the United States. This reduction in competition leaves limited options for regional airports seeking new or expanded service. A deepening shortage of qualified pilots further complicates air service expansion in smaller markets. Despite these confounding variables, FLYROA is poised for success. We communicate weekly with carriers regarding an imminent enhancement in air service. In addition, we have retained arguably the leading air service development firm to assist us.
The Roanoke and New River valleys recently have seen a series of positive news stories about growth and development. Within the past year, the Fralin family made a stunning $50 million contribution toward the success of biomedical research in our region. In May, Carilion Clinic announced a $1 billion capital investment plan, including a major expansion of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Two weeks ago, Roanoke “landed” a highly sought-after Ironman international triathlon event, which is scheduled for next June. Earlier this week, Roanoke hosted the Virginia Aviation Conference for the second time in three years. None of those events occurred in the absence of attention to detail, communication, focus and TEAMWORK. Unlike a Blue Angels show, air service expansion at FLYROA will never happen with thousands of people staring in amazement; instead, we need thousands of people flying with us in formation. We encourage everyone to keep the parking lot at FLYROA full.
We know that it takes a community effort to gain more air service and to that end we are announcing the formation of a FLYROA Air Service Task Force. We encourage business leaders, frequent flyers, road warriors and community leaders in the two-valley region to join with us to convince the airlines to add additional flights to FLYROA. If you are interested in helping, please reach us at commission@flyroa.com.
