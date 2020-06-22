By Ally Bowersock
Bowersock is coordinator of More Recess for the Roanoke Valley.
Do you consider yourself innovative, creative, or inspired while propped in front of your laptop for hours of Zoom meetings? What a relief it is to get up and walk away from your post, decide that you want a cup of coffee or to get some fresh air, and then return to tasks at hand. My guess is if you opted for the outdoor break, you would feel more refreshed than the quick stop at the coffee pot, but technically both are capable of stimulating the physiologic responses necessary to remain alert and attentive for your work responsibilities.
Now consider your third-grade self — confined to a desk for several hours with no outdoor break or change of indoor scenery as changing classrooms would be prohibited. You cannot touch or even come in any physical contact with your classmates or teachers, you cannot play outside for recess, and you must eat lunch at your same assigned desk space.
Prior to 2018, Virginia public schools were only required to offer 20 minutes of physical activity per day including PE or recess which might or might not have been in an outdoor setting. After the “recess bill” was successfully passed in late 2018, schools could include recess and PE as instructional time and, therefore, increase play to the extent they deemed appropriate. Many of these schools with an increase in physical activity time saw improvements in behavior and attendance among other benefits such as improved staff morale. Such improvements are not news to the likes of Peter Gray and Richard Louv, authors heavily immersed in the world of play-based learning with emphasis on outdoor play. Angela Hanscom, a pediatric occupational therapist and author of the book “Balanced and Barefoot,” aligns with much of the tenets described in Louv and Gray’s bodies of work suggesting the emphasis on play, particularly for primary and elementary-aged children, better fosters the qualities we look to see in new graduates such as resilience, creativity, and innovation.
A newly formed international group called the Global Recess Alliance supports the mission of our efforts at both the state and local levels to promote recess as learning and, more so now than ever, a crucial part of the healing process. Rather than looking to recess as an afterthought in how schools look in the “new normal”, our collective voices suggest that recess be brought to the forefront of these conversations. The aptly-timed opinion piece by industry friend Pete Eshelman pointed to the value of adult outdoor time as both an economic driver and a quality of life indicator; adults were once children, why not emphasize the importance of the outdoors with our youth as well?
Countless blog posts are now emerging about trauma-informed teaching in the age of COVID-19 precautions in the upcoming school year and parents are faced to consider risks of reintegration with society versus holding a job or making other changes which would impact the family’s livelihood. The default reaction is compounding fear with fear without hardly any mention of what school could be like if we looked outside its ‘four walls.’ Recess and play check many of the boxes we are all searching to address. As a community, we need to support teachers and administrators by voicing our support for policies which emphasize outdoor play. Both the literature and our own children will tell us —- learning goals won’t matter much when stress is high, and finding time for learning through play will yield benefits far beyond the classroom.
