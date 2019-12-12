By R. Steve Blanks
Blanks retired in October from the Boards of Directors of Carilion Clinic and Carilion Medical Center.
For many, this time of year is one for reflection and counting our blessings. My own reflections have centered on my time serving my neighbors on the Carilion Clinic and Carilion Medical Center (CMC) boards, positions from which I just retired. I want to commend my colleagues who are retiring alongside me —Beth Doughty, for her service on the CMC board; and Ray Smoot, for his time on the Carilion Clinic board.
When Nancy Agee, then Carilion’s Chief Operating Officer, approached me to serve in 2003, I admit I didn’t fully comprehend the enormity of serving our community in that role. For many communities — including our own — the local hospital is core to our identity and livelihood. While it may be tempting to view a board appointment as a “resume builder,” for me and my colleagues, being a part of these boards was so much more. For us, it was a way to build up our community. A board member assumes great responsibility for directing Carilion’s strategic vision, ensuring we anticipate community health needs and investing wisely to ensure future success and financial stability.
Communities like ours are the lifeblood of our Commonwealth. I learned quickly, as a member of the board, that Carilion Clinic, as a not-for-profit health system, is accountable to our community. That’s different than for-profit health systems that are accountable to shareholders. In our case, you and your neighbors are our shareholders. We serve you. It is our mission to improve the health of our communities and we can only do so with your partnership.
I learned a lot as a board member over the years — especially about service. Take for instance, our employees. They serve in their day jobs of course — think of the nurses, respiratory therapists, physician assistants, physicians and many more who are available around the clock to take care of us and our families. But many of the nearly 14,000 employees at Carilion also serve in volunteer roles as well — in our schools, as board members of non-profits, as volunteer paramedics and firefighters and in many other ways.
Board service is rooted in the belief that with collaboration we can do far more together than we can do individually. Serving as a board member for the past 15 years, I became a part of that collaborative Carilion family.
I also was able to participate in forward-thinking, industry-leading strategies that have benefited our patients and communities. I was honored to be able to work with my fellow board members on the successful transition to the clinic model; the creation of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC; the opening of the Center for Simulation, Patient Research and Safety; the stroke center; and our Magnet nursing status. Having worked in financial services for nearly 40 years, I also recognized that Carilion stands out for its sound operations when compared to peer health care systems, regardless of whether they are non-profit or for-profit.
Board members help to ensure that Carilion has the resources to offer the highest quality care to our neighbors. We ensure that the money the organization has earned and saved is reinvested in our community, often enhancing services or introducing new ones. And we hold each other accountable to the highest standards. I am confident that my successors on the Carilion boards will continue to set very high standards in a commitment to our mission and vision for the future. Board members should never forget about your daily work to provide quality care and access to that care.
As we enter a time of thanksgiving, allow me to thank you for the faith you have put in me and my fellow board members. It has been a privilege to serve you. Though my official service has ended, my commitment to improving the health of our community remains.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.