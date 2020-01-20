By Betsy Biesenbach
Biesenbach is a Roanoke freelance writer, title examiner and author of “Bits O’ Betsy Biesenbach.”
Shortly after Christmas, a friend told me she wanted to treat a young relative to a particular outdoor experience. She found what she was looking for in Franklin County, and set out to interview the owner of a business that offered the activity she had in mind. But the further she got from the main road, the more confederate flags she saw flying from the houses along the way. Finally, she told me, she became so unnerved that she turned around and went home without keeping her appointment.
My friend is black, but she’s no “snowflake” who is “triggered” by everything she sees. She is a strong, brave, woman who, as a child, was personally affected by some of the worst transgressions committed by those who resisted desegregation. Despite that early disadvantage, she managed to make the most of her life. As an adult, she has carved out a professional career while single-handedly rasing a family to follow in her footsteps. And yet, in 21st century America, she only has to travel 25 miles from her home to be reminded that in some places, nothing has really changed.
So when I read in the Jan. 14 edition of the Roanoke Times that in revising their dress code, the Franklin County school board refused to ban the wearing of confederate flags, I was not surprised. The people supporting the ban merely asked that their feelings be respected — that those who take pleasure in displaying the flag not do so at their expense. But the response from a person who opposed the ban was literally: “just get over it.” If this person was referring to the legacy of slavery in this country — which still affects us all — it’s not something any of us are ready to just “get over.”
I had to read the story a second time for the most shocking part of it to sink in. All five citizens who supported the ban were African-American, as was the one board member who voted against approving the dress code without it. Does this mean there are no white people in Franklin County who think wearing that flag to school isn’t okay and who are willing to stand up and say so? No Catholics, no Jews, no Muslims, no immigrants — no one who belongs to any of the other groups who have historically had that foul piece of cloth waved in their faces and found it frightening? Nobody who just wants to do the right and decent thing? Really, Franklin County?
Disregarding the fact that anyone who thinks this flag isn’t hurtful to others is being deliberately disingenuous, I have a question for the “heritage, not hate” crowd. How do we tell you apart from the haters? When you stand with that flag, however nice you may be, to us you look no different than those who have waved it as they’ve terrorized, maimed and murdered their fellow Americans. So how do you justify associating yourselves with it?
I’m not from Franklin County and neither is my friend, so I understand that you may feel my opinions are worth nothing and I should just shut up and “get over it.” But consider this: when she turned around to go home, my friend was on her way to give her money to a local business owner. This person may not even be aware that they’ve lost a potential client, and may not even be complicit in the rampant display of those flags. But it just goes to show that discrimination isn’t always harmful just to the people being discriminated against — it harms everyone, including those who stand by and do nothing. And is this how you want the rest of the world to view the place you call home?
As for me, I have always enjoyed visiting Franklin County. I love going to Smith Mountain Lake, the Harvester Center, the restaurants, the breweries, and the historical attractions. I’ve even enjoyed occasional nips of your famous moonshine. But now, the idea of going there feels creepy and distasteful, and I don’t think I’ll do it again until the good people of Franklin County have the guts to talk some sense into their school board.
Those who oppose the ban are pushing this as a defense of students’ first amendment rights. But it’s not. This is the formal sanctioning of hate speech, and it teaches children it’s okay to disrespect others and to disregard their feelings, as well as the history they are supposedly being taught.
