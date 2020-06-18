By Betsy Biesenbach
Biesenbach is a Roanoke freelance writer, title examiner and author of “Bits O’ Betsy Biesenbach.”
In June, I joined one of the many demonstrations against the violent and unfair treatment of our African-American citizens by some of the nation’s law enforcement officers that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer. Hundreds of these events have been held in cities large and small across the world. Because I was worried about standing cheek-by-jowl with a crowd of shouting strangers, we all wore masks and stood six feet apart at the event I went to.
Most of us were white, and we were in a mostly-white part of town. We stood at the intersection of two major roads and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with both black and white drivers honking their horns in support as they drove by, often in a rhythm that mimicked the phrase: “Black Lives Matter.”
A few people wanted to argue with us as they waited for the light to change, shouting: “all lives matter” in response to our signs. There wasn’t time to explain that they were right, but they were missing the point. It’s taken some of us 400 years to notice, but black lives are in imminent danger.
A beefy white guy leaned out of the window of his pickup truck and yelled: “never feel guilty about nothing!” I’m not sure if he was talking about himself, or if he meant his statement as advice to us, but it seemed selfish to be more worried about someone blaming you for something than about your fellow citizens being killed in the streets.
The comment struck a nerve because I’ve been thinking a lot about guilt and wondering what’s wrong with admitting to it. We teach our children to take responsibility for their actions, so why don’t we do it ourselves? As the majority group in control of what happens in our society, we white people are absolutely responsible for propagating and tolerating racism, whether it’s deliberate or out of ignorance. And most African-American leaders aren’t even asking for revenge — just equal treatment under the law. How hard is that to do?
So why not take on that guilt and deal with it? The whole world saw Derek Chauvin (allegedly, until he’s convicted) kill George Floyd, and while he might argue about his motives and his lawyers may find a way to get him acquitted, it’s something he can’t deny. Of course he doesn’t want to go to prison for life who would? But not taking responsibility for what he did is a kind of prison of its own — whether he admits to it or not. Even if he is acquitted, for most intents and purposes, Chauvin’s life is already over. But what would have happened if he had immediately apologized, accepted that he deserved to be punished, and promised to do whatever he could to reform law enforcement in this country?
The same goes for the white woman in Central Park who called the police on the black man who simply asked her to leash her dog. Why insist she’s not a racist when she clearly is? If she isn’t, she’d admit that her behavior, at least, was racist something that can happen to the most “woke” among us because we just don’t know any better and apologize and promise to educate herself. Most people want to be “right” with their personal deity or their own conscience. What’s wrong with trying to be “right” with your fellow human beings as well?
After the demonstration, I wondered if we really had done any good, or whether we were just trying to make ourselves feel better. But in some of the cars, I saw entire black families, and in the back seats, I saw little faces pressed up against the windows, with eyes shining like it was Christmas morning. And that’s what made our demonstration worthwhile. Little ones, this is for you and about you. No matter what you see in the media, no matter how badly some people may treat you, no matter the opportunities you will miss due to institutional racism, there are people out there with faces like mine who care for you and want you to live in a better world than the one we have now. Maybe we were afraid to show ourselves before, but here we are now, affirming to you that you matter to us. And I hope we will continue to stand up for you, long after this moment in history has passed.
